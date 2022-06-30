ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Staunton metro area

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.insidenova.com

Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Augusta County Courthouse: 35 years in the making

A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Sheetz fuel sale causes confusion

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sheetz announced Monday that it's lowering its fuel to $3.99 a gallon through the holiday travel weekend. Most people saw the announcement being shared on Facebook. Lee Tookes is one of those customers. "I saw it on Facebook," Tookes said. "Click, shared, as soon as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
Augusta Free Press

Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4

The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA doctors provide COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Charlottesville is experiencing medium COVID-19 transmission. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says an uptick in cases should be a push to get your booster, if you have not already done so. “We’re certainly seeing that with our staff and faculty, there...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Sunday will bring another scattering of storms ahead of a mostly dry Independence Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday the front that triggered the numerous storms on Saturday will have likely pushed far enough south of to limit the overall coverage of the storms Sunday afternoon. Some areas will get storms on Sunday, although not as many locations as Saturday did. Probably just under half of the area will pick up on another round of afternoon and evening storms.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ELKTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Meet The Asia Bronte Band, an up-and-coming group from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver wanted after Lynchburg hit-and-run

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows, and its driver, after a woman was hit in the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. According to witnesses,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
charlottesville29.com

Globetrotting in Charlottesville: At These Ten Restaurants, Immigrants Are Enriching Charlottesville with Flavors of the World

(Note: In honor of Independence Day in 2021, we celebrated immigrants of the Charlottesville food community and their American Dream. To celebrate this year, this is an unabridged version of an article published in The Local Palate for the Charlottesville Albemarle Covention & Visitors Bureau.) When visiting Charlottesville, it would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman dead after car crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead in Botetourt County on Friday. On Friday, July 1 at 5:10 p.m., a Nissan Versa was traveling south on Route 11 near Kessler Lane when the driver crossed the solid double yellow line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Missing Staunton man has been found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers was last seen Friday morning. He left his home in Staunton on foot and was reportedly going to walk...
STAUNTON, VA

