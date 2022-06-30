Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Staunton metro area

LYNCHBURG, Va. – KDC/One, a beauty, personal care and home care corporation in Lynchburg, is slated to shut down by the end of 2023, a move that will affect hundreds of employees. We’re told the decision was made after a recent review and analysis of the Lynchburg site determined...
The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sheetz announced Monday that it's lowering its fuel to $3.99 a gallon through the holiday travel weekend. Most people saw the announcement being shared on Facebook. Lee Tookes is one of those customers. "I saw it on Facebook," Tookes said. "Click, shared, as soon as...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Charlottesville is experiencing medium COVID-19 transmission. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says an uptick in cases should be a push to get your booster, if you have not already done so. “We’re certainly seeing that with our staff and faculty, there...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday the front that triggered the numerous storms on Saturday will have likely pushed far enough south of to limit the overall coverage of the storms Sunday afternoon. Some areas will get storms on Sunday, although not as many locations as Saturday did. Probably just under half of the area will pick up on another round of afternoon and evening storms.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three days after Botetourt County Animal Control collected a fox in Fincastle, Roanoke Valley health officials warned community members that the fox is rabid. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the fox was positive for rabies on Thursday, June 30 in the area...
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows, and its driver, after a woman was hit in the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. According to witnesses,...
Botetourt County, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County. The crash happened July 1, 2022 on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside of Buchanan, Va., at 5:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Versa traveling south on Route 11, crossed...
(Note: In honor of Independence Day in 2021, we celebrated immigrants of the Charlottesville food community and their American Dream. To celebrate this year, this is an unabridged version of an article published in The Local Palate for the Charlottesville Albemarle Covention & Visitors Bureau.) When visiting Charlottesville, it would...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead in Botetourt County on Friday. On Friday, July 1 at 5:10 p.m., a Nissan Versa was traveling south on Route 11 near Kessler Lane when the driver crossed the solid double yellow line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police department is investigating a hit and run that involved a pedestrian Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1000-block of Ardmore Drive for a woman who had been struck by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m., police say. A 38-year-old female with serious injuries...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers was last seen Friday morning. He left his home in Staunton on foot and was reportedly going to walk...
