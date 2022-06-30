Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Erie metro area

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

No degree? No problem. Some local companies lower hiring requirements

As employers continue to struggle to find people to work, local companies have made some big changes to their hiring requirements. Those changes are making it easier for employers to attract more people to apply. Julia Hazel reports. No degree? No problem. Companies hiring in Erie are lowering their bachelor’s degree requirement to attract more […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

City of Jamestown Lunches New Metered Parking Option Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is rolling out a new payment option for those parking in metered spots in and around the Downtown area. The new program launches on Tuesday. The Passport Parking app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities’...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Fourth of July holiday brings crowds to Presque Isle State Park

A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park is drawing groups of people to celebrate Independence Day. One Erie family we talked to is soaking up the sun during their yearly holiday breakfast/lunch on the beach. Another family is continuing a more than 20-year tradition of gathering together for the Fourth of July holiday. One […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers. Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year. On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania. In recent years she’s completed […]
NORTH EAST, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Agricultural District Consolidation Approved by State

New York State recently approved Chautauqua County's final consolidated agricultural districts. The county's first agricultural district was formed in 1972, with the last district forming in 1995, for a total of 13 districts. These districts were created when one or more landowners with at least 250 acres of land submitted a proposal according to New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Law (AML) to the County Legislature to form the district. Over time, the AML was revised to include an eight-year review of the agricultural districts to evaluate the district and landowners could request to have their land added or removed from the district. With 13 districts and a review required every eight years for each individual district, the program was difficult to manage and hard for landowners to understand. In 2010, the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) started consolidating agricultural districts to streamline the program, which made it easier for the county to implement the program as well as easier for landowners to understand. The CCDPD finalized the last set of district consolidations this year, with the state giving approval in May.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Thousands line up for Millcreek Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch. Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up. Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Braeburn Alloy Steel sold; United Steelworkers charges unfair labor practices

G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City has bought Braeburn Alloy Steel in Lower Burrell. Commonly referred to as Braeburn Steel, Braeburn processes metal alloys, including titanium, refractory metals, high-end nickel alloys, steel alloys, stainless steel, tool steel and carbon steel. It’s 125 years old and employs about 41 workers.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store opens on Peach Street

A regional furniture chain planted its roots in Summit Township on Friday. Bob’s discount Furniture and Mattress store opened on Peach Street for the chain’s 161st store nationwide. During the stores opening ceremony, two $2,500 checks were presented to the children’s advocacy center and to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie. The regional manager said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New furniture store opens on upper Peach Street

A regional furniture chain has planted its roots in Summit Township. Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store opened on Peach Street Friday, marking the chain’s 161st store nationwide. The store is located at 6680 Peach St. During the store’s opening ceremony, two $2,500 checks were presented to the Children’s Advocacy Center and to the Veterans […]
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bob's Discount Furniture Opens New Store in Summit Township

Bob's Discount Furniture celebrated the opening of its new store in Summit Township with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Officials also marked the occasion by presenting a $2,500 check to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and another for the same amount to the Children's Advocacy Center of Erie. The 25,000-square-foot...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New Chautauqua County 4-H Leader Prepares for First County Fair

Chautauqua County 4-H has a new Lead Educator. Lindsey Crisanti replaces Kate Ewer, who left the post earlier this year for a new job in Pennsylvania. Crisanti grew up in nearby Cattaraugus County and graduated from Pine Valley Central School. She later graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in animal science and agricultural education. Cristanti says she is delighted to be in her new position...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Donut Shop Opens in Erie, Quickly Sells Out

Erie's newest donut shop got off to a big start Friday morning. Erie Donut Factory opened for the first time at 5 a.m. and promptly sold out by 5:30 a.m. It is located in the Summit Plaza on Peach St. The owners said they have more than 30 varieties of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Where to find a ‘reel’ good fishing spot in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Whether you live in Erie or are visiting, Lake Erie offers many opportunities for family fishing within walking, biking, or short driving distance of downtown. But where can you go? Presque Isle is the prime spot around Erie, with an average of 1.5 million fish caught each year, according to the Pennsylvania Fish […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Local sandwich shop celebrates 10 years

One local sandwich shop is celebrating its 10th anniversary of business just outside the Millcreek Mall. Picasso’s is celebrating this weekend with various giveaways for the first 50 customers. The giveaways include a free sandwich, a free 10 year anniversary Picasso’s t-shirt, and even a chance for free Picasso’s for an entire year. The owners […]
ERIE, PA

