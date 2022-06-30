Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Erie metro area

New York State recently approved Chautauqua County's final consolidated agricultural districts. The county's first agricultural district was formed in 1972, with the last district forming in 1995, for a total of 13 districts. These districts were created when one or more landowners with at least 250 acres of land submitted a proposal according to New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Law (AML) to the County Legislature to form the district. Over time, the AML was revised to include an eight-year review of the agricultural districts to evaluate the district and landowners could request to have their land added or removed from the district. With 13 districts and a review required every eight years for each individual district, the program was difficult to manage and hard for landowners to understand. In 2010, the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) started consolidating agricultural districts to streamline the program, which made it easier for the county to implement the program as well as easier for landowners to understand. The CCDPD finalized the last set of district consolidations this year, with the state giving approval in May.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO