Iowa City, IA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Iowa City metro area

By Stacker
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Vehicle stolen in Iowa City recovered after Washington County police chase

A vehicle stolen in Iowa City has been recovered following a police chase in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies were out with a stolen vehicle near the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort just before 12:30 Saturday morning. A police chase ensued on Highway 22 including multiple deputies from various departments and the Iowa State Patrol. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police conduct tobacco compliance checks, employees at ten businesses cited

The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks Tuesday through Thursday at the 55 Iowa City businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. According to the ICPD, underage persons working with plainclothes officers entered the businesses and attempted to illegally purchase those products. Forty-five businesses refused to sell tobacco or other nicotine or vapor products to the underage buyers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:34 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. Officers located a male juvenile at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening to shoot rental employee and her family

Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted condolences on Sunday for Coralville Police Sgt. John Williams. The agency did not give any other details and the Coralville Police Department has not released any details of Sgt. Williams’ death.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police pursue motorcyclist who then entered I-74 path

Another incident happened on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path July 2, as Bettendorf Police say a man driving a motorcycle entered the path. Police report a chase begun just before 2:00 a.m. after the man failed to stop at an intersection. Police say the motorcycle had no plates, and the man drove through a construction zone and parking lot during the pursuit before entering the I-74 path. The chase was then called off there.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Hy-Vee employee accused of stealing over $4,500

A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art allegedly uses ID of barred driver with ear gauges, neck tattoos in attempt to avoid arrest at hands of Johnson County deputies

Johnson County deputies say a wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art tried to avoid arrest by giving them the ID of a barred driver who has ear gauges and a neck tattoo. The incident began when deputies pulled over a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for an equipment violation near the intersection of Sand Road and 560th Street, north of River Junction, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. The driver gave a name that came back as being barred from driving. The man was arrested for Driving While Barred and not having proof of insurance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Local transient with long criminal history charged with burglary at DVIP

An area transient who has a long criminal history of harassing women and damaging property has been charged with breaking into a closed building and stealing items. The incident occurred on June 30th at the home of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program on South Gilbert Court. At approximately 2pm, after property management had closed the building and ceased providing services for the day, 46-year-old Michael Dacunos, of the newly opened 501 Shelter House apartment building, allegedly entered the DVIP building and was observed holding three framed photographs that he had removed from the walls as he attempted to exit the building.
IOWA CITY, IA

