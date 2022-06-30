ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLeKC_0gQr3Pjr00

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

Is ‘Learn Now, Pay Later’ just another student debt trap?

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Man loses half his weight after quitting bad habits ‘cold turkey’

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WOWK 13 News

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
WOWK 13 News

1 additional officer dead as result of Allen, KY shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One more law enforcement officer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Thursday shooting in Allen, Kentucky, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. Prestonsburg Police Department says the officer was Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins, Badge No. 533. The statement came on Friday at 10:42 p.m. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Ohio River boat crash in Washington, WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Rage Against The Machine#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the intersection of Lee Street East and Leon Sullivan Way near the Clay Center. Dispatchers say one of the vehicles is currently on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man in custody after deadly Huntington stabbing

UPDATE (8:38 a.m. on Monday, July 4): The victim of a deadly stabbing in Huntington has been identified. Huntington PD says that they discovered 36-year-old Timothy Stratton, of Huntington, outside of the Sheetz at the corner of 8th St. and 6th Ave just after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. They say Stratton was taken to a […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Injured KY officers, fallen K-9 identified

UPDATE: (2:30 P.M. July 3, 2022): According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robby Williams one sheriff’s deputy and the emergency management director remain hospitalized. He adds that along with those wounded by gunfire, several other officers were treated for glass, shrapnel and other injuries. ALLEN, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are releasing more information on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in early morning crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died this morning after a car crash in Hurricane. According to Mayor Scott Edwards, the crash was reported just before 2:20 a.m. in the area of Virginia Avenue and Emerald Drive. Edwards says the driver appears to have rolled the vehicle and crashed into the railroad tracks. The […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after pursuit in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — One person was arrested after a pursuit Saturday night in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say this pursuit started at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. They say it started in the area of Ridgecross Drive and Big Tyler Road. They say law enforcement arrested one person. The details of their […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fayette County man steals car, demands ransom

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Scarbro was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a woman’s car and attempting to hold it for ransom according to Fayette County deputies. On June 14, deputies received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. The owner informed deputies that she had paid two individuals to clean it, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy