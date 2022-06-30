Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Scranton metro area

Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills.
The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill.
“Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families,...
