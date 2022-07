The Pistol Shrimp defeated the visitors from Normal Saturday night 8-6. Illinois Valley was outhit 7 to 5 but did enough to beat the CornBelters in Peru. Ty Weatherly got the win on the mound with Jared Herzog picking up the save. Bobby Cavin hit a home run and drove in 4 runs.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO