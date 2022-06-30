ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Making sense of the Deshaun Watson hearing after day two

By Brad Ward, Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With day two of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing ending on Wednesday and news that it will extend into a third day on Thursday, Brad Ward and Jared Mueller got together to make some sense of everything being reported about the hearing, what comes next and much more.

  • What does the NFL seem to want?
  • What argument might the NFLPA be making?
  • Why is an indefinite suspension the NFL’s goal?
  • Brad and Jared also hit on a few other non-Watson-related topics:
  • Jacoby Brissett’s ranking in the AFC
  • Where does Baker Mayfield land?
  • Is a Kareem Hunt extension possible?

Tough to try to really make sense of everything but the pair does their best to walk you through it all.

