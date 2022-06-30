Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Williamsport metro area

Pocono Manor, Pa. — Having completed the final part of the competition at Pennsylvania’s American Trucking Association Championship, South Williamsport resident Bill Giles Jr. got out of his truck and found himself in a position he didn’t expect to be: first place. “If you’re a competitor, this is no different than being on the football field or the wrestling mat,” Giles explained. "When you’re out there, you’re there to win. While I was competing, I was fine. It was when I got done, and they...

