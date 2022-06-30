Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Williamsport metro area

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded June 6-10 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — When Francis and Grace Keister started raising dairy cattle, then beef cattle, in the early 1940s, they probably couldn’t have imagined the legacy that they were fostering. Now known as Keyfarm, the 450-acre beef farm includes three cattle barns. It averages 700 head each year,...
One Pennsylvania woman has figured out how to bring in extra income by renting out her backyard and pool to strangers by the hour. The idea might sound strange or risky, but renting out your home, yard, or car is becoming commonplace nowadays.
Hughesville, Pa. — A man in Hughesville stripped his vehicle and sold it for parts after defaulting on his vehicle loan and telling the lender it had been stolen.
Kyle W. Keiser, 35, now faces felony theft charges after the lender, PALCO Federal Credit Union in Muncy, contacted police.
State police at Montoursville say Keiser had not made payments on a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali pickup truck since 2020...
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dozens of people in Lycoming County flocked to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for some holiday fun. Sunny conditions on this Fourth of July made for great boating weather. "Just a little bit windy but not bad at all and it is just great...
Pocono Manor, Pa. — Having completed the final part of the competition at Pennsylvania’s American Trucking Association Championship, South Williamsport resident Bill Giles Jr. got out of his truck and found himself in a position he didn’t expect to be: first place.
“If you’re a competitor, this is no different than being on the football field or the wrestling mat,” Giles explained. "When you’re out there, you’re there to win. While I was competing, I was fine. It was when I got done, and they...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — All packed up and ready to go, folks from far and wide headed to the beach at Lake Jean tucked inside Ricketts Glen State Park to cool off this holiday weekend. Newswatch 16 found campers who said this setting was much more favorable to the...
Williamsport, Pa. — More than a dozen businesses, including seven in Lycoming County, were cited for violating liquor laws by the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement recently.
The agency investigated 35 complaints and issued 14 violation citations; another 24 warning letters were issued. Here's a list of the alleged violations:
Columbia County
Food...
KULPMONT, Pa. — Authorities say at least one home is destroyed after a fire on Lamplight Acres in Kulpmont early Monday morning. Calls started coming in after midnight. Officials have not said if anybody is hurt. It's too early to tell what started the fire in Northumberland County. See...
SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman has been arrested in South Williamsport after a crash at the World of Little League Museum. Police arrived around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon to find a car had crashed into the lobby of the museum. Police say no one was hurt and the woman...
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire on the Stone Hedge Golf course completely burnt down three townhouses and injured one firefighter on Friday afternoon. Alan Grow, the Assistant Chief of the Triton Hose Company, said a total of 19 fire departments came to help put out the fire on Stonehedge Drive. Grow told Eyewitness […]
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The coroner has confirmed that one person has died in the Plymouth Borough fire that started Sunday morning. The initial call came in just after 9:30 am. When the fire department arrived they learned that a child had been trapped inside. Plymouth Borough Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Robert Palchanis […]
On July 2, 2022, SP Albion Troopers arrested Caleb l Jackson, 31 of Canton, PA for Burglary 3rd Degree. On July 2, 2022, Troopers investigating a burglary complaint to a camper at an address on East Kent Road in the town of Carlton determined Jackson forced his way into the victim’s camper without invitation.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal sanctuary is building the first animal care facility of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is spearheading on-site construction of the “NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic”. The goal is to increase access to quality veterinary care for animals at Indraloka and those at 35 […]
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after firefighters across Luzerne County came together to put out what they say is one of the worst house fires they've seen in their careers. Black smoke filled the air as flames tore through several homes on Palmer Street in Plymouth...
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman who was accompanied by two young children put items in a backpack and walked out of a Snyder County store without paying.
State police at Selinsgrove say the unidentified white woman was at Best Buy in Monroe Township on May 25 when she left without paying for multiple items. The woman allegedly concealed the items in a black backpack and left without stopping to pay for the merchandise.
The woman was seen leaving the parking lot with two young children in a 2004-2005 silver Ford Taurus. Total value of merchandise stolen is $190.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. Trooper Wiliam Shreve is investigating.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This is the second report in a three-day series further examining the impacts of Luzerne County government union contracts adopted last week. With 58 of Luzerne County’s 110 budgeted Children and Youth caseworker positions currently vacant, officials are...
Comments / 0