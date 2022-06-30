ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

News: Dan Quinn's overachievers feature most underrated Cowboy, 'Swiss Army knife' player

By Todd Brock
 4 days ago
The Cowboys defense won over some new believers after last year’s transformation. Superstars like Micah Parsons got much of the credit, but Dan Quinn actually got far more out of several players on his unit than it seemed like they should have been capable of. Among them, two journeymen safeties who may found a football home. Jayron Kearse gets the film room treatment to show why he’s such a multi-talented weapon in the secondary, and one of his position mates gets tabbed as the most underrated player on the entire team.

Elsewhere, news out of Canton. One of the team’s best-loved assistants will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two more legends of the ’90s dynasty return to be the first to hoist the 57th Lombardi Trophy. Dak Prescott is looking sharp in workouts during his pre-camp break, there’s an opening for his new 3rd-down passing target, and a new “Big Kat” hopes to pounce on a roster spot in Dallas. We’re looking at who the Cowboys cannot afford to lose, and marveling at just how far the NFL has come in their views toward sports gambling; now it’s somebody’s actual job in the league office. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Every NFC team’s most underrated player in 2022 :: SI.com

Safety Malik Hooker was one of Dallas’s best run defenders last year, accounting for almost 50 yards saved versus an average position player. The Cowboys gave up almost half an extra yard on carries in which Hooker wasn’t on the field. As a pass defender, Hooker saw the most direct targets of his career last year but dropped his opposing QB completion percentage by almost 25% from his career best. That two-year, $7 million contract is looking like a steal.

Film room: Why Jayron Kearse’s Swiss Army knife skillset is critical to Cowboys’ defense :: Dallas Morning News

Kearse was used in a wider variety of roles than most NFL safeties last year. He aligned in the box on 41.6% of snaps, in the slot on 20% of snaps, on the line of scrimmage on 16.4% of snaps, and at corner on 5% of snaps. Each of those were above league average for the safety position. But a breakdown of the film shows he excelled absolutely everywhere. He might do even more in his second year under Dan Quinn.

PFF loves what Dan Quinn gets out of his players :: Cris Collinsworth (Twitter)

Indispensable: The 5 Cowboys who cannot miss substantial time in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

As Cowboys fans saw in 2020, one injury can derail an entire season. While Dak Prescott obviously makes this list as perhaps the Cowboys’ most important player, he’s not the only one to be protected at all costs. Zack Martin is just as critical to the team’s success, as is CeeDee Lamb, now that he’s the new (and only legitimate) WR1 in Dallas. Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons are just as indispensable on the other side of the ball.

Dak Prescott staying sharp during break :: Adam Dedeaux (Twitter)

Role Call: Can Big Kat crack the final roster? :: The Mothership

Markaviest Bryant had a productive four years at Auburn, then transferred to Central Florida (following coach Gus Malzahn) for an extra year of eligibility as a graduate senior. He made first-team All-AAC for his efforts. Now the UDFA will compete for a spot on a crowded defensive line. He’s in the right place with his nickname; his position coach Leon Lett was called “Big Cat” during his playing days, and Rayfield Wright took the same moniker all the way to the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

Former Cowboys OC Ernie Zampese to receive inaugural Award of Excellence from Pro Football Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

The longtime offensive mind came to Dallas in 1994 and immediately led Troy Aikman and Co. to a No. 2 ranking among scoring offenses. The next year, the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXX with him. Zampese will receive one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s first-ever “Awards of Excellence,” honoring the contributions of assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, and public relations personnel.

The door is open for a new WR to become Dak Prescott's safety net :: John Owning (Twitter)

Cowboys legends Daryl Johnston, Jimmy Johnson unbox Super Bowl LVII trophy in Canton for USFL championship :: Cowboys Wire

A scheduling issue forced the USFL to move its postseason out of Birmingham. When Canton, Ohio was chosen as the location, the league’s EVP of football operations created a trip that would leave an impression on his players. Johnston invited his former coach and Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson to address the group, and the two unveiled the next Super Bowl trophy to over 250 players who hope to one day earn one for an NFL club.

NFL hires an in-house betting boss :: ProFootballTalk

It wasn’t so long ago that the NFL came down like a hammer on Tony Romo for his connection to a fantasy football convention in Las Vegas. Now the league has its own VP & GM of Sports Betting. David Highhill, previously the vice president of strategy and analytics, will assume the new role. Among his duties, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard against threats to the game’s integrity.

