Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Decatur metro area

Teresa Ann Martin took her eternal wings, peacefully, on June 30, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Home-going Services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Serenity Funeral Home (2505 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816), with Pastor Gary L Crum Sr. of Ellwood Community Church (Selma, AL) officiating. Teresa is survived by her four children; Gaitrice, Monica (James), Valencia, and Vincent; grandchildren; James, Nigel, Ethan, and Sebastian; Sister; Arlesha Martin; Nephew; Ennis Martin (Eniyah, Enijah, Errion); Aunt Lula Mae Foster and Nancy Hosea; Great-Uncle Ulyses Reed, a host of cousins, friends, and loved ones.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO