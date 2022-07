MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines. It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded."My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy. She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook."Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line...

