New study find that topical black seed oil supports skin elasticity, hydration, firmness and luminosity

Can you imagine packing your things and taking a stroll around the entire distance of the planet Earth? This would be the equivalent of 24,901 miles from start to finish. I can’t fathom walking this amount of distance, yet we accomplish this feat no less than five times throughout an average person's lifespan. In most cases, to achieve this number, you have to live to the ripe age of 80 and walk at least an average of 7500 steps per day, which we all statistically do. This brings us back to the 7500 step average, which I had written about in an earlier post.

3 DAYS AGO