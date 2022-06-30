ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study find that topical black seed oil supports skin elasticity, hydration, firmness and luminosity

By Sebastian Krawiec
Cover picture for the articleA recent study found that topical application of a cream containing B'utyQuin supported skin elasticity, hydration, firmness, and luminosity. A recent study1 published in SOFW Journal found that topical application of a cream containing B'utyQuin supported skin elasticity, hydration, firmness, and luminosity. B'utyQuin, manufactured by TriNutra and distributed by Barrington Nutritionals...

