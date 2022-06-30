ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

THOUSANDS OF CLASSIC CARS EXPECTED AT WEEKEND HEARTLAND NATIONALS

By MATT KELLEY
KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – For Iowans who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
homegrowniowan.com

Identifying the blue flower along Iowa roadsides

As Iowans take to the road for the summer holidays, they might wonder about the light-blue flowers growing alongside back roads and rural highways. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is not native to North America, but has become ubiquitous in Iowa, and many others, as well. According to Polk County Conservation, chicory...
IOWA STATE
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Cars
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Car Shows#Control Car#Vehicle Shows#Iowans
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Half of Iowa seeing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions

(Area) Drought conditions have expanded in Iowa, especially across the northwest portion of the state. D1 to D3 conditions are seen in some areas according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan. “We wouldn’t see extreme drought in a given location once but every 25-30 years, so that does show us that over the last two years as the drought started to form back in May and June of 2020 that precipitation deficits in Northwest Iowa are anywhere from 15-25″ below average.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KBOE Radio

HEAT ADVISORY FOR JULY 4

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values near or above 105 expected. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
who13.com

Volunteers needed for Iowa State Fair

After the Fourth of July comes the Iowa State Fair! We are now just 40 days away from the fair fun, and you can be a part of it. Monica Friday shares how to volunteer at the fair.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy