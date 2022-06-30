ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Chambersburg metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, VA
WGAL

Strong storms blow through Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Strong weekend storms left behind damage to some parts of the Susquehanna Valley, including Adams County. At the Dayhoff farm just outside Gettysburg, winds and rain took out two barns and a shed on Saturday. The owner's son said the damage is estimated at around...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Business
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Waynesboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
WGAL

Food truck festival, fireworks for July Fourth in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg is celebrating Independence Day with a food truck festival. There will be more than 45 food trucks with a variety of fare at Riverfront Park on July Fourth. The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m., ending with a big fireworks display.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Weekend storms cause damage in Adams County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area. Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. “About 10 minutes later, I just heard a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County home with no plumbing hit with $1,200 autopaid sewer bill

FAIRVIEW TWP., YORK CO., Pa. (WHTM) — He says it would be like flushing money down the toilet, if only the house even had a toilet. Mike Shreffler doesn’t know what’s most shocking: a $1,287 sewer bill after two years of bills that never topped $12 — or the fact that he got the four-figure bill for a house that has no plumbing.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
fcfreepress

Friends of Legal Services Book Sale, July 10-30th

A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start on Sunday, July 10, and run through Saturday, July 30. Books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audiobooks), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
abc27.com

97 year old bridge reopens in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge that was built in 1925 has reopened in Cumberland County. The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete bridge began in March of this year. It was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Route 15 in Adams County reopens after crash

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 in Adams County during the early afternoon of Friday, July 1. According to 511PA, Route 15 was closed northbound at Route 94, which is the York Springs interchange. Traffic could get back on Route 15 north at Latimore Valley Road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mymcmedia.org

Minimum Wage Increasing Countywide on July 1

Montgomery County’s minimum wage for large employers will increase from $15 to $15.65 per hour on Friday. Minimum wage for mid-sized employers (11 to 50 employees) will increase from $14.00 to $14.50 per hour, and from $13.50 to $14.00 for small employers (10 employees or fewer). Large employers have 51 or more employees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

11 displaced after Harrisburg row home fire

City officials say one of the buildings was an occupied single family home and one was being used as an illegal boarding home. The other two buildings were condemned and collapsing. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the fire around 7:37 p.m. on July 1. There were no injuries. The...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy