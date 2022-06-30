Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Chambersburg metro area

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Strong weekend storms left behind damage to some parts of the Susquehanna Valley, including Adams County. At the Dayhoff farm just outside Gettysburg, winds and rain took out two barns and a shed on Saturday. The owner's son said the damage is estimated at around...
A popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken sandwiches has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania this year. Chick-fil-A fans rejoice. The popular restaurant chain has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania.
YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Friday announced that residential parking permits are now available for those who live on designated blocks and streets around the York State Fairgrounds during the York Fair. This year's edition of the Fair will run from July 22 to July 31.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg is celebrating Independence Day with a food truck festival. There will be more than 45 food trucks with a variety of fare at Riverfront Park on July Fourth. The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m., ending with a big fireworks display.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews were called out early Sunday morning to a fire that broke out at a transportation service center in Blair County. Right just after 5 a.m., the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire at Blair Senior Services Transportation Garage along Loop Road. Crews originally got reports of […]
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area. Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. “About 10 minutes later, I just heard a...
FAIRVIEW TWP., YORK CO., Pa. (WHTM) — He says it would be like flushing money down the toilet, if only the house even had a toilet. Mike Shreffler doesn’t know what’s most shocking: a $1,287 sewer bill after two years of bills that never topped $12 — or the fact that he got the four-figure bill for a house that has no plumbing.
A women’s clothing boutique that was briefly in the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township has opened in the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township. Shamarr Blanchard opened Shamarr Barquet last month next to H&M. Barquet is Blanchard’s middle name. Shamarr Barquet is not only the name of...
A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start on Sunday, July 10, and run through Saturday, July 30. Books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audiobooks), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
If your summer plans usually involve heading to your local state park to cool off and relax by the pool, you may need to make alternative plans this season. It's been a tough summer for pool-goers in Pennsylvania. According to state park officials, several state parks will not be opening their public pools this summer.
Jim Miller is the owner of Moon Dancer Winery in York County, known as much for its perch high above the Susquehanna River that provides it with a fabulous view as for its extensive line of Moon Dog Cellars sweet wines. Beer, cider, and the Moon Dancer line of wines...
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge that was built in 1925 has reopened in Cumberland County. The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete bridge began in March of this year. It was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.
Adams County, PA — Some people celebrate July 4th with fireworks, others celebrate with cannon fire. More than 5,000 people turned out to watch the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. Event organizers say numbers are up from previous years, when COVID stopped many people from attending. “People...
YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 in Adams County during the early afternoon of Friday, July 1. According to 511PA, Route 15 was closed northbound at Route 94, which is the York Springs interchange. Traffic could get back on Route 15 north at Latimore Valley Road.
Montgomery County’s minimum wage for large employers will increase from $15 to $15.65 per hour on Friday. Minimum wage for mid-sized employers (11 to 50 employees) will increase from $14.00 to $14.50 per hour, and from $13.50 to $14.00 for small employers (10 employees or fewer). Large employers have 51 or more employees.
A small furbearer could be reintroduced to the forests of Pennsylvania in coming years. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is considering a reintroduction effort for the American marten. The proposal is to be discussed and voted on at the agency’s July 9 meeting in Harrisburg. The commission’s agenda for the...
City officials say one of the buildings was an occupied single family home and one was being used as an illegal boarding home. The other two buildings were condemned and collapsing. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the fire around 7:37 p.m. on July 1. There were no injuries. The...
Comments / 0