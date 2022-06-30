ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawton metro area

By Stacker
pryorinfopub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.pryorinfopub.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

15 percent increase forces businesses to raise prices

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business is raising its prices due to the city’s utility rate and fee increase which is set to take effect this Friday. Pat’s Wash has been a fixture in Lawton for the past eight years. The business survived covid without ever having to raise its prices, but the utility rate and fee increase is different.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Lawton, OK
Business
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
Lawton, OK
Government
newschannel6now.com

Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show this Sunday

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
kswo.com

LPD blocks off area near 31st & Cache Rd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime scene tape blocked off an area in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road. The Lawton Police Department was on scene. This is a developing story. We have reached out to LPD officials for...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in fiery Kiowa County crash

Kiowa County ( KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a fatal wreck in Kiowa County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened around noon on July 4 on E 1330 Rd/N 2440 Rd near Carnegie in Kiowa County. A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 left the road and drove into a...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kswo.com

House party ends in shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Video surveillance from a home in the neighborhood showed the moment when the shots rang out. Lawton Police said it happened in the 4600 block of NW Ozmun at around 1 am Friday. Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night. They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday morning. According to LPD they were called out to a house in the 49-hundred block of Ozmun just before 1:00 a.m. They tell us there was an argument at a party that eventually spilled outside, and then that’s when the shots were fired.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Attorney says victims in City View ISD allegations deserve justice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local attorney Kathleen Brown is representing two girls who are alleging sexual misconduct at the hands of former City View ISD teacher and coach Bobby Morris. The girls allege they brought this to the attention of administrators while it was happening, but say it was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy