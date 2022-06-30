Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawton metro area

Here in Wichita Falls, there are a lot of excellent dining options. There are so many options that choosing where to go when your stomach is growling might be challenging. So, to reduce the options, here is a list of the top ten Yelp-rated eateries in Wichita Falls.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business is raising its prices due to the city’s utility rate and fee increase which is set to take effect this Friday. Pat’s Wash has been a fixture in Lawton for the past eight years. The business survived covid without ever having to raise its prices, but the utility rate and fee increase is different.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime scene tape blocked off an area in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road. The Lawton Police Department was on scene. This is a developing story. We have reached out to LPD officials for...
It's been called one of the most haunted places in all of Oklahoma, and that's saying a lot. There are all kinds of creepy and disturbing stories about this location being told, some even becoming legends. So what is this haunted place and what are the stories people are telling?...
Kiowa County ( KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a fatal wreck in Kiowa County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened around noon on July 4 on E 1330 Rd/N 2440 Rd near Carnegie in Kiowa County. A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 left the road and drove into a...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Video surveillance from a home in the neighborhood showed the moment when the shots rang out. Lawton Police said it happened in the 4600 block of NW Ozmun at around 1 am Friday. Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other...
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of...
The mother of an Austin man acquitted by reason of insanity in the 2013 murder of his father is terrified for the public after his escape from a state hospital near Wichita Falls on Sunday. Leslie Ervin said when her son, 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, who she calls Lex, was...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night. They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell […]
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday morning. According to LPD they were called out to a house in the 49-hundred block of Ozmun just before 1:00 a.m. They tell us there was an argument at a party that eventually spilled outside, and then that’s when the shots were fired.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local attorney Kathleen Brown is representing two girls who are alleging sexual misconduct at the hands of former City View ISD teacher and coach Bobby Morris. The girls allege they brought this to the attention of administrators while it was happening, but say it was...
