Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Enid metro area

After holding informational meetings this summer on the impact and conducting a study, the Farmers Co-op of Carmen, Oklahoma merger with the Great Bend Co-op is official. Carmen members voted “yes” Thursday to the merger which will add five locations in Oklahoma to the Great Bend business. Great...
EDMOND, Okla. — If you’re planning on attending Edmond’s LibertyFest fireworks show Monday night, you can expect to see a new form of entertainment in the sky along with the fireworks. The fireworks will still soar at Hafer Park, but so will 30 drones. “It will be...
Body COVID-19 saw life across the entire planet be upended as many were forced to stay isolated within their dwellings and away from the outside world. Many communities suffered as a result of the pandemic, but Ponca City was amongst those that managed to thrive and survive. Danny Head wanted...
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – As gardeners spend time in their flower beds and landscapes, they might uncover some worms in the soil – and not just any worm, the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The drowning of a child in Lake Murray serves as a sobering reminder of the need to take safety precautions while out on the water. Authorities said the child wasn’t wearing a flotation device. They said putting safety first could prevent another tragedy. "We...
A former Cashion High School football player died after cliff jumping at Grand Lake this weekend. The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they recovered a body Saturday night around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water, but did not identify the body. The Cashion football coach confirmed the man was 20-year-old Brexten Green.
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 5:51 a.m. inmate Shawn Dewell was released to the county jail. At 12:17 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a grass fire near the fireworks stand, 11900 west Adobe Road between O and P Street. Minors were counseled on fireworks rules.
Citizens of Ponca City await hearing results on the decision of the Welch family vs Ponca City Public Schools in eminent domain action. Some have shown their support for the Welch family by placing signs on the fence of the football field. (Photos by Dailyn Emery)
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect accused of firings shots outside a Stillwater apartment complex early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Stillwater police responded to multiple calls about shots being fired at the Reserve on Perkins in the 1800 block of North Perkins Road. Officers heard the suspect firing a weapon and found him at a building at the apartment complex.
At 1:26 a.m., Monday morning, Stillwater Police responded to multiple emergency calls for service regarding shots fired at Reserve On Perkins apartment complex, 1822 N. Perkins Rd. Officers responded and heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. The suspect was located at building 400. After Bradley saw the officers, he reportedly ran to his apartment and locked himself inside. A short negotiation ensued, after which the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
BRAMAN — Officials are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Braman last night. Firefighters from Braman, Blackwell and South Haven, Kan. responded to a fire in the 402 Kimmel last night at 9:08 p.m. Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said a female perished in the fire. Kelley said...
BRAMAN — The Kay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occured in Braman this weekend. Sheriff Steve Kelley said the body of a young adult white male was located in a field south of Bender Road on P Street, east of Braman. “We have one person...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 36-year-old Stillwater woman has been placed on probation with extensive conditions for exploiting an elderly blind woman with whom she lived — by illegally obtaining her cell phone, bank card, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card. Stephanie Michelle Wisler, who had been free on...
