ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Enid metro area

By Stacker
pryorinfopub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.pryorinfopub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ponca City News

Head family hosts Ponca City Family and Friends events

Body COVID-19 saw life across the entire planet be upended as many were forced to stay isolated within their dwellings and away from the outside world. Many communities suffered as a result of the pandemic, but Ponca City was amongst those that managed to thrive and survive. Danny Head wanted...
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Ponca City News

Jumping worms are real and a threat to the garden

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – As gardeners spend time in their flower beds and landscapes, they might uncover some worms in the soil – and not just any worm, the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Enid Metro
News On 6

Former Cashion Football Player Dies After Grand Lake Cliff Dive

A former Cashion High School football player died after cliff jumping at Grand Lake this weekend. The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they recovered a body Saturday night around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water, but did not identify the body. The Cashion football coach confirmed the man was 20-year-old Brexten Green.
CASHION, OK
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell police logs June 30-July 3

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 5:51 a.m. inmate Shawn Dewell was released to the county jail. At 12:17 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a grass fire near the fireworks stand, 11900 west Adobe Road between O and P Street. Minors were counseled on fireworks rules.
BLACKWELL, OK
Ponca City News

Citizens of Ponca City

Citizens of Ponca City await hearing results on the decision of the Welch family vs Ponca City Public Schools in eminent domain action. Some have shown their support for the Welch family by placing signs on the fence of the football field. (Photos by Dailyn Emery)
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after firing shots outside Stillwater apartment complex, police say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect accused of firings shots outside a Stillwater apartment complex early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Stillwater police responded to multiple calls about shots being fired at the Reserve on Perkins in the 1800 block of North Perkins Road. Officers heard the suspect firing a weapon and found him at a building at the apartment complex.
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Shots Fired in Stillwater

At 1:26 a.m., Monday morning, Stillwater Police responded to multiple emergency calls for service regarding shots fired at Reserve On Perkins apartment complex, 1822 N. Perkins Rd. Officers responded and heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. The suspect was located at building 400. After Bradley saw the officers, he reportedly ran to his apartment and locked himself inside. A short negotiation ensued, after which the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating fatal fire in Braman

BRAMAN — Officials are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Braman last night. Firefighters from Braman, Blackwell and South Haven, Kan. responded to a fire in the 402 Kimmel last night at 9:08 p.m. Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said a female perished in the fire. Kelley said...
BRAMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating murder in Braman; One in custody

BRAMAN — The Kay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occured in Braman this weekend. Sheriff Steve Kelley said the body of a young adult white male was located in a field south of Bender Road on P Street, east of Braman. “We have one person...
BRAMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 17-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman admits exploiting elderly blind woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 36-year-old Stillwater woman has been placed on probation with extensive conditions for exploiting an elderly blind woman with whom she lived — by illegally obtaining her cell phone, bank card, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card. Stephanie Michelle Wisler, who had been free on...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy