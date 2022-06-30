Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Enid metro area

At 1:26 a.m., Monday morning, Stillwater Police responded to multiple emergency calls for service regarding shots fired at Reserve On Perkins apartment complex, 1822 N. Perkins Rd. Officers responded and heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. The suspect was located at building 400. After Bradley saw the officers, he reportedly ran to his apartment and locked himself inside. A short negotiation ensued, after which the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO