Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missoula metro area

Missoula Summer is getting hot, and it's only going to get hotter. Check out this cheap, easy DIY air conditioner you can build yourself. I've lived in some of the hottest places in the U.S (Phoenix, Palm Springs, Southern California, etc) and I have become a huge fan of air conditioning. When it's 120 degrees health risks become real. Once I was hospitalized after a CrossFit session in a building without A.C when it was 105 degrees. Since that day, I've been all about air conditioning, but it's not cheap. Until now. I ran across this homemade A.C unit a few years ago and figured I'd share it with you sweaty sweethearts that are ballin on a budget.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO