Florence, SC

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Florence, South Carolina metro area

By Stacker
carolinapanorama.com
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.carolinapanorama.com

The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

‘Go big or go home’: Shoppers at Dillon County store snatch up fireworks of all shapes, sizes ahead of Independence Day

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– With only one day left until Independence Day, local fireworks stores worked overtime on Saturday to get shoppers their last-minute explosives needs. Jabs Fireworks in Dillon has been staying open 24 hours a day to meet demands. “It stays busy all night long,” Jabs employee Gavin Kelly said. “Even at 3 or […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

Weather causes cancelations, closures on 4th of July along Grand Strand

WPDE — Severe weather is impacting many Fourth of July plans along the Grand Strand Monday. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Horry County until 5 p.m., and in Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Some locations experiencing flash flooding include North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, North Myrtle Beach Airport and Cherry Grove Beach.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Florence, SC
Real Estate
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Florence, SC
Business
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

New SC laws to benefit Grand Strand retirees, roads and more

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As many spent the weekend ringing in their freedoms and our nation's independence, the state of South Carolina turned a new fiscal calendar year. With the fiscal year 2023 now active, so are a host of new laws and funding for the Pee Dee region of the state.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crabtree Canal in Horry County among 25 waterways to get litter-control device funded by PalmettoPride

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina litter-prevention group has funded the installation of an anti-pollution device at 25 state waterways, the Crabtree Canal in Horry County, PalmettoPride provided funding for the non-mechanical WaterGoat system, which helps stop litter from getting into the ocean. Since 2006, the group said the device has helped keep more […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages mobile home near Aynor, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family in Horry County is getting help from the American Red Cross after their mobile home was damaged by fire early Monday morning, authorities said. No one was hurt in the fire on Newton Road near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was called out at 2:01 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Darlington, SC

A city with a rich and colorful history, Darlington features the quaint but lively Old Southern atmosphere anyone would enjoy. The historic city is the county seat of Darlington County and is part of South Carolina’s Pee Dee region. From the beginnings of a small crossroads community, the area...
DARLINGTON, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wbtw.com

Stormy Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the area until approximately midnight. Partly cloudy skies will take over and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s. It is going to be extremely humid for the foreseeable future. Partly sunny skies to begin the Fourth of...
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring event planned in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Saturday for various law enforcement positions. According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with GCSO, the office will host a hiring event at 9 and 10 a.m. on July 9 for Deputies, Corrections Officers, and 911 Operators. The event is an opportunity for applicants […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Rollover crash blocks traffic on Highway 22 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overturned vehicle has slowed traffic on Highway 22 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 12:29 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash that prompted authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of traffic near mile-marker 1. No one was seriously injured, but HCFR said people should […]
CONWAY, SC

