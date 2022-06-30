Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Florence, South Carolina metro area

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– With only one day left until Independence Day, local fireworks stores worked overtime on Saturday to get shoppers their last-minute explosives needs. Jabs Fireworks in Dillon has been staying open 24 hours a day to meet demands. “It stays busy all night long,” Jabs employee Gavin Kelly said. “Even at 3 or […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
WPDE — Severe weather is impacting many Fourth of July plans along the Grand Strand Monday. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Horry County until 5 p.m., and in Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Some locations experiencing flash flooding include North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, North Myrtle Beach Airport and Cherry Grove Beach.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As many spent the weekend ringing in their freedoms and our nation's independence, the state of South Carolina turned a new fiscal calendar year. With the fiscal year 2023 now active, so are a host of new laws and funding for the Pee Dee region of the state.
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina litter-prevention group has funded the installation of an anti-pollution device at 25 state waterways, the Crabtree Canal in Horry County, PalmettoPride provided funding for the non-mechanical WaterGoat system, which helps stop litter from getting into the ocean. Since 2006, the group said the device has helped keep more […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family in Horry County is getting help from the American Red Cross after their mobile home was damaged by fire early Monday morning, authorities said. No one was hurt in the fire on Newton Road near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was called out at 2:01 […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — July 1 means the start of a new budget cycle for local governments and several changes for the next fiscal year. In Conway and Myrtle Beach, July 1 brings increased property taxes. Conway increased its millage by 7%, meaning an increase in property taxes of $40 for the owner of […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on the progress of the Highway 701 widening project. The SCDOT said the project team is on schedule and the project is expected to begin this summer. MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT information on widening project.
For nearly seven decades, South of the Border has reigned supreme as a quirky destination along Interstate 95. But, there's a new roadside attraction in town. Nearly 30 miles separates South of the Border and Buc-ee's in South Carolina. Each attraction likely attracts thousands of visitors a year. Let's break...
A city with a rich and colorful history, Darlington features the quaint but lively Old Southern atmosphere anyone would enjoy. The historic city is the county seat of Darlington County and is part of South Carolina’s Pee Dee region. From the beginnings of a small crossroads community, the area...
A man was killed in a shooting outside the Manna House on the corner of East Oak Street and Jarrott Street in Florence. In connection withMGN. A man was killed in a shooting outside the Manna House on the corner of East Oak Street and Jarrott Street.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s oldest American Legion post, located in Florence County, marked Independence Day with festivities that included a barbecue, live music and Quilts of Valor presentations. American Legion Post One Commander Johnny Guest said about 150 veterans and family members showed up to Monday’s event. He said in addition to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the area until approximately midnight. Partly cloudy skies will take over and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s. It is going to be extremely humid for the foreseeable future. Partly sunny skies to begin the Fourth of...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Saturday for various law enforcement positions. According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with GCSO, the office will host a hiring event at 9 and 10 a.m. on July 9 for Deputies, Corrections Officers, and 911 Operators. The event is an opportunity for applicants […]
DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - Veterans in South Carolina will no longer have to pay state income taxes on their military retirement, as the state joins 35 others with a full tax exemption on these benefits. From Fort Jackson in Richland County to Parris Island along the Atlantic coast, so many...
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police say they need the public’s help finding a woman who is missing and “presumed to be held against her will.” In a Facebook post late Saturday morning, police said Comonte Evans, 19, had been missing for several hours from the city of Florence. She is believed to […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overturned vehicle has slowed traffic on Highway 22 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 12:29 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash that prompted authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of traffic near mile-marker 1. No one was seriously injured, but HCFR said people should […]
