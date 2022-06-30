Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Florence, South Carolina metro area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family in Horry County is getting help from the American Red Cross after their mobile home was damaged by fire early Monday morning, authorities said. No one was hurt in the fire on Newton Road near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was called out at 2:01 […]

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO