ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in East Stroudsburg metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Boulevard, Upper Macungie Township. The global chemical and gas company plans to develop a hydrogen terminal in the Netherlands with...
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

Thousands make their way to Allentown's 4th of July celebration; event features new food vendors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown saw thousands of people at its annual 4th of July celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium. We had a chance to talk with some of the vendors and customers, both from the local community and some who traveled across the state to be there. Like Chef Teres Brown, who drove in from Philadelphia to sell food at the event for the first time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
East Stroudsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
East Stroudsburg, PA
Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Fireworks cap day of July 4 celebrations in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fireworks wrap up a day of fun in Quakertown. They brought the borough's Community Day festivities to a close. Before the fireworks, there was a day full of activities at Memorial Park, including live music and a car show.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
NorthcentralPA.com

$500,000 added to PPL electric bill assistance program

Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills. The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill. “Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WFMZ-TV Online

Teams recover body from Schuylkill River

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Crews recovered a person's body from the Schuylkill River Monday. Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe County fire damages home

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire Sunday evening at a house in Monroe County. The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane in Middle Smithfield Township. The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the house as well as the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man shot while in parked car in Upper Macungie Township

A 21-year-old Allentown man is expected to recover after being shot while sitting in a parked car in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Royal Fern Road. Police said his injuries are not life threatening. They don't have...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following what state police believe is a murder-suicide in Carbon County. It happened Sunday along Daubert Lane in East Penn Township. Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that 70-year-old Gary Daubert shot his 66-year-old wife beth and then turned the gun on himself.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy