Columbia, SC

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

Improvement projects moving ahead at OCtech

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission received a progress report on projects to improve the campus environment. OCtech Vice President of Finance Kim Huff said during his report on June 21 that the college has four projects either in progress or to kick off. "We should have the packet ready...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WATCH NOW: Robinson helped put county on 'global map'; county's development leader reflects on 17 years

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson flips through a slide presentation showing aerial photographs of existing and newly built industrial parks. The photographs are larger than life as they fill a large monitor in the board room at OCDC's headquarters on Regional Parkway. Some of the parks --...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
'It's all about how you make a difference': Character program's new director plans to build on foundation

Candace Berry-Vaughn is a caring person with a commitment to youth and community development that she hopes to demonstrate in her new position as executive director of the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative. Berry-Vaughn is replacing Evelyn Disher, who has joined the OCCOC board of directors. A Leesburg, Florida,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

