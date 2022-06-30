ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lewandowski is MISSING from a Bayern Munich poster promoting their partnership with video game eFootball as the Polish forward continues to be linked to Barcelona... with Thomas Muller taking centre stage instead

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bayern Munich may have given one of the biggest hints yet that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club this summer - by leaving him out of a promotional video.

The Polish striker has made no secret of his desire to quit the Bundesliga champions, stating that his career at the Allianz Arena is 'over' and that he 'doesn't see any possibility' of staying put.

Barcelona want to sign Lewandowski but so far have not been able to agree a deal, with Bayern standing firm in their determination to keep the 33-year-old - who has 12 months left on his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wavWE_0gQqF7MW00
Robert Lewandowski was notably missing from Bayern Munich's poster promoting their partnership with Konami and eFootball - with Thomas Muller centre stage instead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nf2n1_0gQqF7MW00
Lewandowski has made no secret of his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with Barcelona strongly linked 

But the German club clearly aren't certain that he will still be in Bavaria by the end of the transfer window.

In a video released on Bayern's website and social media channels to announce the extension of their partnership with video game company Konami (who develop eFootball, formerly Pro Evolution Soccer), a plethora of stars all feature in both real life clips and in virtual form.

Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane are among those included, but Lewandowski is a glaring omission.

The striker's absence will only fuel speculation that he has played his final game in a Bayern shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZD7Y_0gQqF7MW00
Bayern face a huge challenge this season if the Polish striker gets his move to Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0p2f_0gQqF7MW00
Muller is Bayern's main man in the video published on Bayern's website and social media

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to submit a final offer of £34.5million plus add-ons for Lewandowski, but the German side will not sell for anything less than £60.3million.

Meanwhile, honorary Bayern president believes Barcelona would be wasting their time in trying to negotiate.

'I don't know anything about a new offer from Barca,' he said (via AS).

'As things stand in Munich, which I have heard in several conversations, Barcelona can save themselves more deals.

'Bayern's statements were clear. They say Robert will have to fulfil his contract.'

