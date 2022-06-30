ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD detective on crime crisis: Don't come to Los Angeles, we cannot keep you safe

Proud American Bitch
3d ago

thanks to Gavin Newsome welcoming crime.... He has emptied out our jails and our prisons and is calling for defunding the police, as well as trying to take law abiding citizens protection away. he doesn't care .. He has protection for him and family. he doesn't care about his constituents.

KFI AM 640

Man Mortally Wounded During Street Takeover in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was killed early Monday while standing outside his vehicle during a street takeover in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to a police services representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
Man shot by LAPD in South LA, hospitalized in 'grave condition'

LOS ANGELES - One man was transported to the hospital in grave condition after being shot by police in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near E. 37th Street and Maple Avenue in South LA...
NBC Los Angeles

DA Gascón: El Monte PD shootings “politicized” from the start

Embattled LA County District Attorney George Gascón says his office tried to contact the families of two slain El Monte Police officers shortly after the shootings but that his office was "walled off" from talking with them. "The family is in pain, and I understand the narrative they have...
2urbangirls.com

ANOTHER Body Found on Los Angeles Freeway near Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol was investigating the early morning discovery of a body in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park. This is the second body found on a Los Angeles freeway in the last two days. The body was reported...
smobserved.com

LA County Has Bail Again; Texas-style Lawsuits Against Illegal Gun Sales in CA; Feds Barred Again From Vax Mandate on Their Employees; CA Legislature Moving Toward Drug Injection Sites and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

George Gascón claims L.A. County is safer 'in some areas' because of his policies despite rise in violent crime over past year. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined local station KTLA 5 Saturday morning to defend his record as he faces a potential recall. Gascón was asked by news anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Meester to respond to those criticizing him as a "soft-on-crime" DA as L.A. has seen an 8.6% rise in violent crime over the past year. When pressed on if he believed L.A. county was safer because of what he had done, Gascón responded, "Yeah, in some areas it is."
2urbangirls.com

LAPD Shoots, Kills Armed Man in South LA

LOS ANGELES – The investigation continued Sunday into the shooting of a man by Los Angeles Police Department officers who claimed he was armed with a gun when they spotted him while patrolling the Historic South- Central area. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 36th Place and...
CBS LA

Street takeover turned shooting leaves one dead in South LA

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded. As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he...
NBC Los Angeles

Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m....
KTLA.com

Downtown L.A. jewelry store victim of smash-and-grab robbery

Another jewelry store has been struck by a smash-and-grab robbery, this time in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a man believed to be in his 30s used a sledgehammer to smash the glass in front of the Mr. Jewelry store in the 600 block of South Hill Street, police said.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Body Found on 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man whose body was found on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. Charles People was 60-years-old and his city of residence was not available, the coroner’s office said. The...
CBS LA

Suspect with gun shot by police officers in South LA

An investigation is underway tonight following an officer involved shooting in South Central. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 36th Place and Main Street around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday due to a man that was disturbing the peace and was also carrying a gun. It's unclear what exactly took place before officers opened fire or if the suspect shot at officers.There is no update at this moment on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured, according to LAPD.  
davisvanguard.org

Community Cheers West Hollywood $1.6 Million Cut from LA Sheriff’s Contract – 5 Deputies Also Axed; Critics Call for Dozens of Other Cities to Make Similar Moves

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — More than $1 million—and a number of Los Angeles County deputies—were cut from the sheriff’s dept. contract here last week, after what social justice groups are calling a “historic” vote by the West Hollywood City Council in response to community concerns.
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com

Armed Man Shot, Killed by Police in South-Central LA

The investigation continued Sunday into the shooting death of a man in his 30s by Los Angeles Police Department officers who claimed he was armed with a gun when they spotted him while patrolling the Historic South-Central area. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 36th Place and Maple...
