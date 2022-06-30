LAPD detective on crime crisis: Don't come to Los Angeles, we cannot keep you safe

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded. As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO