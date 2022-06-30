ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku 'was left upset at being snubbed in Chelsea's TWITTER POST celebrating the New Year', after the £98.5m flop noted he was only a small part of their social media montage

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Romelu Lukaku was reportedly left 'upset' at a Chelsea tweet celebrating the new year - after his image was only a small part of a montage of players.

Lukaku has departed Stamford Bridge following a turbulent year back at the club having joined for £98.5million last summer from Inter Milan.

But the Belgian striker has flopped in his second spell at the club and has now rejoined the Italian giants for £6.9million on loan having scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kRhg_0gQq576n00
Romelu Lukaku can be seen just above the zero of 2022 in Chelsea's New Year post on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNT9S_0gQq576n00
The snub reportedly left Lukaku 'upset' at being relegated to a minor role in the tweet

Chelsea celebrated the new year with a tweet containing a montage of players from across their men's and women's teams, with the club's more prominent stars featuring near the top and as the bigger images.

However, Lukaku can barely be seen in the image, featuring near the bottom above the first zero of 2022.

According to The Athletic, Lukaku was 'upset by the apparent snub', which came just a day after an explosive interview aired where he publicly declared his unhappy role at Chelsea as well as a desire for a future return to Inter Milan.

Lukaku had said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia last December: ‘Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. [Thomas] Tuchel has chosen to play with another system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLx3I_0gQq576n00
An interview had been made public a day previously where he complained over the tactics deployed by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (second left) who was left furious

‘I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now.’

‘Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened.'

Tuchel was left furious by Lukaku's interview and its timing coming just days before a clash with Premier League rivals Liverpool. The Belgian was dropped and fined two weeks wages.

The report added that the Chelsea boss even gathered his players in training to warn them of giving such high profile interviews without the club's knowledge although Chelsea denied this ever took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKbAx_0gQq576n00
Lukaku only rejoined Chelsea last summer after arriving from Inter Milan for £98.5million

Lukaku is on the cusp of completing his switch back to the San Siro, where he was a major player after helping them to the league title in the 2020-21 season, after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United striker was seen waving to supporters in Italy prior to his medical and admitted he was delighted to be back at a club where he felt wanted.

Asked what convinced him to return, he said: 'The affection of the fans and my team-mates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4pX5_0gQq576n00
But now he is back at the club on loan after just one season, as he waves to fans before undergoing a medical at the Italian giants on Wednesday

'I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club.

'It's like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my team-mates. From the first day when I arrived here everyone helped me a lot, I'm really happy.

'I didn't even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here. Now I just want to see the guys on the pitch.'

