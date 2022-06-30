ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Aussie NBA star Patty Mills kicks off bidding war by opting out of $9MILLION deal with the Brooklyn Nets

By Dan Cancian
 3 days ago

Australian NBA Patty Mills has declined his $9million player option with the Brooklyn Nets and will enter free agency instead.

According to ESPN, the 33-year-old is expected to attract 'significant interest around the league' but hasn't ruled out returning to the Nets next season.

The Boomers star signed with Brooklyn last season after spending a decade with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won the NBA title in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vafK5_0gQq4tzH00
Patty Mills has declined his $9million player option with the Brooklyn Nets

Mills started 48 games for the Nets in the absence of the injured Joe Harris and finished the season averaging 11.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 29 minutes on the court.

His production declined sharply in the post-season, however, with the Australian relegated to a part-time role off the bench. Mills finished the playoffs averaging 6.3 points and one rebound per game in 18 minutes on the court.

The Nets went 44-38 in the regular season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference before being swept by Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

One of the NBA's deadliest shooters, Mills shot an average of 40.8percent from the field during the regular season and made 40percent of his three-pointers on seven attempts per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5TuY_0gQq4tzH00
The 33-year-old will now test free agency but could still re-sign with the Nets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzOsN_0gQq4tzH00
Mills was a key figure in the Boomers team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics

NBA teams and free agents have been able to negotiate deals from Friday morning, but players will not be able to officially sign deals until 2am AEST on July 7.

Mills' future is one of the many items on the agenda for the Nets in what promises to be a busy off-season in Brooklyn.

The Nets have, for the time being at least, retained Kyrie Irving's services after he opted into the final year of his deal with the franchise that will land him $36.9million.

Irving had been rumoured to be considering a change of scenery - with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be at the top of his preferred destinations - which in turn could have had a knock-on impact on Kevin Durant's commitment to the Nets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDQIT_0gQq4tzH00
Kyrie Irving opted into his $36.9million player option with the Nets for next season

Irving, however, could still pursue a sign-and-trade deal - whereby a team signs a free agent only to immediately trade him to another franchise - to force his way out of Brooklyn.

The Nets also need to solve the Ben Simmons' conundrum, with the Australian yet to play a game for the franchise.

Brooklyn acquired Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in February in exchange for James Harper and Paul Millsap, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a herniated disk in his back.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
