Fond Du Lac, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fond du Lac metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
WEST BEND, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Business
Fond Du Lac, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks start fire in Green Bay, cause $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa's 88th Annual 4th of July Parade

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One of Wisconsin’s largest 4th of July parades is getting ready to kick off later this morning. Brian is in Wauwatosa with a sneak peek on the 88th annual Wauwatosa Fourth of July Parade.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Fox11online.com

Weather delay for Green Bay's 'Fire Over the Fox'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Downtown Green Bay Fourth of July fun will be put on hold until rain passes through. Green Bay's Fire Over the Fox event will be delayed until at least 4 p.m. On it's Facebook page, On Broadway Inc. says after consulting with the National Weather Service...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Major Road Construction Project Announced in Sheboygan

A major road construction project has been announced for the northwest side of Sheboygan. Starting next week Tuesday (July 5th), the three-quarter-mile stretch of North Avenue from North Taylor and Calumet Drives will be closed off to through traffic to allow for the repairing of sanitary and storm sewers. Crews...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

After Sunday sun, Mother Nature launches her own fireworks on the 4th

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Not the best of timing with this forecast. Sunday looks great. Highs in the low to mid 80s, especially away from the lake. The weather for all the fireworks Sunday evening looks nice too. And then we run into storms starting Monday, especially the second part of the day as a strong warm front lifts north. We actually have a slight risk of severe weather for much of the area too. Hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain all are threats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI

