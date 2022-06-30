ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'We had to go against people obstructing us': Sugababes claim they were 'sabotaged' by music industry figures who didn't want them to succeed after reforming

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Sugababes have claimed their career was 'sabotaged' by music industry people who did not have their best interests at heart.

The band's original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy recently announced they are heading on their first UK headline tour in over two decades later this year.

Speaking to The Sun, the girl group admitted getting to where they are now has not been easy as they hit out at people they woked with who didn't want them to succeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130U7d_0gQq39wf00
Shock: The Sugababes have claimed their career was 'sabotaged' by music industry people who did not have their best interests at heart (L-R Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy)

Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan first reformed back in 2012 and went by the name MKS after they were blocked from using the Sugababes name due to trademark issues - despite being the original members of the band.

The trio also believe the same people who caused problems over the Sugababes name - which they now own the trademark to - also leaked an MKS album that is yet to be officially released.

'Someone leaked our music,' Keisha said, with Siobhan adding: 'Some people would say it was sabotage.'

Keisha went on: 'We had to go against people obstructing us. It wasn't fun and it wasn't fair. But we carried on. We stuck together, we pushed through and we just thought, "We created the name ourselves and it's part of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2hSb_0gQq39wf00
Return: The band's original lineup of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy recently announced they are heading on their first UK headline tour in over two decades later this year (pictured in 2001) 

'So we went with the name MKS because of the obstruction. It was unfair because when that happens and you don't get to explain it to the masses, it falls back on us and then the people who obstruct, they run off into the sunset.'

Keisha said the group felt misunderstood when they were known as MKS and credited their commitment to not giving up that got them the Sugababes name back.

Their resolve to stick together bucks years of rumours that the group - which underwent several line-up changes - was plagued by infighting.

Recalling the rumours, Mutya said the group were formed as teenagers and had a lot of 'bad influences' around them, adding that they don't have the time for fueds now they're adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct1lq_0gQq39wf00
Interview: 'Someone leaked our music,' Keisha said, with Siobhan adding: 'Some people would say it was sabotage' (pictured in June 2022) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpjtW_0gQq39wf00
Fill circle: The reformed original trio – Keisha Buchanan, Siobhan Donaghy and Mutya Buena -  are set to embark on a 17-date tour across the country (pictured in 2001)

The Sugababes returned earlier this month when they performed at the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury.

They will head off on their 17-date tour on October 16 and plan to stick together when the gigs wrap.

It comes after the group appeard on This Morning earlier this month where they spoke about the 'scrutiny' they faced as teens and the 'appreciation' they feel being back together again.

Siobhan spoke about how they managed their careers after forming when they were just 13 years old, saying: 'There was obviously a lot of scrutiny, we were three awkward teenagers and we didn’t go to stage school or anything like that and we’re still not media trained as you can probably tell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA46x_0gQq39wf00
Lineup: Siobhan originally left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range (pictured in 2002) 

'But you’re really hard on yourself and it’s so different this time round, we’re just so much more relaxed.'

Mutya shared: 'People didn't realise how young we were, people thought we were older!'

With Keisha adding: 'I'm the same age as my mum was when we started.'

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 - but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrLzt_0gQq39wf00
Changes: Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah (pictured in 2006) 

Mutya then went on to note how they have much more 'appreciation' to be back this time around, as she noted how much the industry has 'changed' and that the girls feel less 'anxious' about their looks as adults.

The Sugababes went through numerous line-up changes over the years with all three original members eventually being replaced.

Siobhan left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range, Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah and Keisha was replaced by Jade Ewan when she departed in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8Uit_0gQq39wf00
New line-up: Keisha was replaced by Jade Ewan when she departed in 2009, leaving no orignal members left (pictured in 2011) 

The replacement members stopped making music in 2011.

Of their tour Siobhan went on: 'We’re going on our first UK headline tour for quite a while! The tickets go on sale on 1st July and we are touring in October and November.'

While Keisha said: 'We are so excited and already brainstorming ideas, and we have an amazing band… look at us now, we’re doing it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfy7J_0gQq39wf00
Keisha said: 'We had to go against people obstructing us. It wasn't fun and it wasn't fair. But we carried on. We stuck together, we pushed through' (pictured in 2013) 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How an Indian man who arrived in Australia with nothing went from airport cleaner to Ferrari-driving CEO of his own multi-million dollar company - and shares his top tip for success

An entrepreneur has opened up about how he went from cleaning airports to running a multi-million dollar IT company. Aamir Qutub, 33, grew up in a small town in India known as Saharanpur, and moved to Australia ten years ago to study a Master of Business Administration. He would go...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Amber Heard demands that defamation verdict is tossed: Lawyers for Aquaman actress who lost case against ex-husband Johnny Depp claim a juror was illegitimate and that 'evidence does not support verdict'

Amber Heard's legal team filed a motion to have the verdict of her blockbuster defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp thrown out. Lawyers representing Heard, 36, filed the motion on Friday on the grounds that the verdict that she had defamed Depp, 59, were not supported by evidence. They also...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Harry and William remain divided on what would've been their mother's 61st birthday: Duke of Sussex recalls her 'fire' at virtual Diana Awards ceremony - while his brother says she'd be 'so proud' in letter to winners

Prince Harry and Prince William have shared separate tributes to their mother on what would have been her 61st birthday. The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared without his brother the Duke of Cambridge, 40, as he remembered their mother at a virtual ceremony for the Diana Awards, telling the young recipients that he still thinks about her 'every day'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keisha Buchanan
Person
Heidi Range
Daily Mail

'What else do you want me to say!?' Naga Munchetty is left spitting feathers during live spat with co-host Charlie Stayt as hapless BBC duo disagree over segment about pigeons!

She's known for her outspoken personality and no nonsense attitude, often causing a stir on air. And Naga Munchetty appeared to be agitated by her BBC Breakfast co-host Charlie Stayt on Saturday morning - as she fumed at him while discussing an item on pigeons. And the moment didn't go...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'He's in ailing health in the show': Taron Egerton reveals late Ray Liotta was in 'a frail way' when they filmed Apple TV's Black Bird - a year before he suddenly died at 67 in his sleep

Taron Egerton has revealed the late Ray Liotta was 'in ailing health' and 'a frail way' while they filmed their upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird in Spring 2021. The actor, 32, branded 'hero' Ray 'one of the greats' and gushed about how he 'loved' working with the Goodfellas star during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Music Industry#Mks
Daily Mail

Robert Irwin like you've never seen him before! The 18-year-old is all grown up in a new cover shoot as he reveals how entering adulthood without a 'father figure' after the death of his dad Steve has been 'really hard'

Robert Irwin is navigating life as an adult after turning 18 last year. But the teenager tells this week's issue of Stellar Magazine that growing up without his father Steve Irwin around has been a challenge. 'Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bride is branded 'childish' after revealing she wants to 'DEMOTE' her bridesmaids because they refuse to pay for a hen do abroad - but others agree they should 'make more of an effort'

A distraught bride has provoked a furious debate online after asking whether she should 'demote' her bridesmaids for not coming to her hen do abroad. Writing on the British parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained how she has six bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding. But - after all initially agreeing...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

BBC 'offer significant payout' to William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke for false smears made by former rogue Panorama reporter Martin Bashir

The ex-nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry is believed to be close to agreeing a settlement with the BBC for being smeared by former rogue reporter Martin Bashir. She is thought to have been offered a significant payout as a result of false claims made by the journalist, used as part of his attempts to secure his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Queen 'feels there is enough drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' and wants Duchess' bullying probe to handled privately so 'a line can be drawn', royal expert claims

The Queen 'feels there is enough drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' and wanted the Duchess' bullying probe to be handled privately so that 'a line' could be drawn, a royal expert has claimed. The Queen announced the probe last year after sensational claims emerged 15 months ago following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

458K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy