Norwich, CT

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norwich metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

mycitizensnews.com

Land swap eyed for vacant Beacon Falls property

BEACON FALLS — The Charles Edwards estate is looking to swap some land at the end of Lorraine Drive for easier access to their property. The Board of Selectmen had a special meeting on June 27 to approve a land swap that was supposed to head to a town meeting on June 29.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Scribe

365 Mather St 138

This two bedroom two full bath condo is tucked away in a secluded setting, yet moments away from Yale, East Rock, Downtown and all major transit lines, Whitney Avenue Bus Lines and I-91 / Route 15, parks, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, bus stops. Surrounded by nature preserve, lake, in a safe suburban neighborhood. Lots of light and closet space, recently painted, new bathrooms, custom tiles. This corner end unit has a quiet balcony that overlooks a parklike setting. A washer and dryer inside the unit makes this a perfect place to call home.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Amid Boom, 4 Building Projects Hit Delays

Three different developers promised to build over 460 apartments and 132 hotel rooms across four different city-approved projects downtown amid a building boom. Years later, those projects remain unbuilt — and the lots they’re slated for are still empty and, in one case, strewn with rubble. What happened?...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

550 Whitney Avenue 16

1BR East Rock Penthouse with Priv. Rooftop Terrace - Property Id: 293690. This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and walking/biking distance to Yale. Postdocs and PhDs as well as SOM students tend to love this place, but there's a great mix of professionals as well.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

Message from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro on Property Tax Revaluation

As your First Selectman, I am deeply aware of how the changes in economic conditions and the revaluation affect our Trumbull residents. The pandemic’s impact on the housing market has caused an imbalance in supply and demand, and resulted in a surge in residential property values, which while real, may not be sustainable. I believe the state should have suspended required revaluations. I will continue to fight for our taxpayers and advocate for programs that support our citizens during challenging economic times.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Multiple state parks closed due to filled capacity

(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
SALEM, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown considers $28,000 state grant to mitigate discarded liquor nips

MIDDLETOWN — The Common Council will consider accepting a $28,228 state grant for the public works office to work on reducing waste from discarded mini liquor bottles. A bill passed last June imposed a 5-cent surcharge on the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters, with the money eventually going back to the cities and towns to help fund litter control or efforts to reduce trash buildup.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
townofprospect.org

TOWN OF PROSPECT JOB OPENING

The Town of Prospect is looking to hire a coordinator of activities and programs for the town Senior Center. To view job the posting and the application please visit the Employment Opportunity Page under the Government tab.
PROSPECT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hundreds Turn Out for New Britain's 30th Great American Boom

For 30 years, the Great American Boom fireworks show has been a big hit in the City of New Britain. Last year, a little over 700 people pre-registered for the event at Willow Brook Park and celebrated in the new norm. Tony Wilson, who goes every year said, "You can...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
streetfoodblog.com

The Day – Sailfest is again in New London after two-year hiatus

New London — Sailfest, the area’s largest summertime pageant, is again this 12 months after a two-year hiatus — and so are the fireworks. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort On line casino have introduced that they might be sponsoring what they name the “state’s largest fireworks show” on July 9, the second day of the three-day pageant that runs July 8-10.
NEW LONDON, CT
New Britain Herald

Summer Showdown for Make-A-Wish draws young crowd, newer cars

NEW BRITAIN – The day was hot, but the cars and the cause were both cool. The Second Annual Summer Showdown brought over 1000 show cars to New Britain Stadium Sunday. A collaboration between the CT Street Warriors (CTSW) and the Northeastern Auto Expo, the event served as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of CT.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Wallingford Native Son Signed the Declaration of Independence

Lyman Hall was a doctor, minister, and statesman from Connecticut who traveled throughout the original 13 colonies during the latter half of the 18th century. Hall served in the Second Continental Congress and signed the Declaration of Independence. Although he spent the later stages of his life in the South, Connecticut residents continue to honor his memory as one of the state’s most famous native sons.
WALLINGFORD, CT
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BOLTON, CT
FOX 61

Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
NEW LONDON, CT

