Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norwich metro area

This two bedroom two full bath condo is tucked away in a secluded setting, yet moments away from Yale, East Rock, Downtown and all major transit lines, Whitney Avenue Bus Lines and I-91 / Route 15, parks, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, bus stops. Surrounded by nature preserve, lake, in a safe suburban neighborhood. Lots of light and closet space, recently painted, new bathrooms, custom tiles. This corner end unit has a quiet balcony that overlooks a parklike setting. A washer and dryer inside the unit makes this a perfect place to call home.
Comments / 0