Humiliation for Putin as Russian troops FLEE from Snake Island days after Ukraine bombarded Black Sea outpost as Kyiv celebrates retreat with 'KABOOM!' message and Kremlin calls withdrawal a 'gesture of goodwill'

Russian troops have hastily abandoned Snake Island today in a fresh blow to Putin's invasion just days after Ukraine's armed forces launched a crippling rocket attack on the outpost.

Putin's remaining troops on the island fled in the middle of the night in two speedboats with the rocky outcrop left 'covered in fire' following a fresh volley of rocket attacks on remaining Russian positions, Ukraine's military said as Kyiv celebrated the retreat.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, published a jubilant message upon learning the news this morning.

'KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job,' Yermak wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of smoke rising from the island following last night's attacks.

The 100-acre parcel of land 80 miles off Ukraine's southern coast was seized by Kremlin forces in the early days of the war but has been pounded by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks in a major offensive involving long-range weapons.

Russia's defence ministry immediately tried to paint the retreat as a 'gesture of goodwill' designed to help the flow of grain exports as it confirmed the withdrawal of its troops.

But the retreat represents a humiliating strategic blow for Putin in a war that has seen him lose tens of thousands of soldiers and vast amounts of military equipment.

The island is of high strategic importance despite its minuscule size because its location makes it possible for the owner to control maritime activity south of Ukraine, particularly around the major port city of Odesa.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Russian pullout shows the futility of the Russian leader's ambitions in Ukraine.

'In the end, it will prove impossible for Putin to hold down a country that will not accept his rule,' Johnson told a news conference after a NATO summit in Madrid.

'We've seen what Ukraine can do to drive the Russians back. We've seen what they did around Kyiv and Kharkiv, now on Snake Island.

'I think the right thing for us is to keep going on the course that NATO has set out, no matter how difficult.'

It comes as NATO leaders continue to hold talks in Madrid where Joe Biden yesterday announced that America will deploy thousands more troops to Europe along with fighters, air defences and ships in a major reinforcement of the alliance's eastern flank in a new Iron Curtain to protect the continent from Russia.

Head of Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak this morning shared a photo of smoke rising from the island following yet another attack last night

'KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job,' Yermak wrote in a jubilant social media post

Russia has announced it is leaving Snake Island just days after Ukraine launched a major rocket attack on the outpost (pictured here before the war)

Aerial shots of Snake Island show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian Pantsir-S1 missile launcher. Images released yesterday show where the strike obliterated the anti-air system as part of a major offensive to cripple Russian defences last week

The 100-acre hunk of land is a favourable strategic position, sitting some 80 miles off Ukraine's southern coastline in the Black Sea. Russia seized the island early in the war and had largely managed to maintain control of it despite intermittent attacks from Ukraine's armed forces

Why is Snake Island so important?

Snake Island is a tiny spit of land 80 miles off the southern coast of Ukraine, but it has proven to be one of the most hotly contested positions in the war so far.

Despite measuring less than a fifth of a square kilometre in size, the island represents a valuable strategic position.

A military outpost on Snake Island, fortified with additional troops, missile systems and a naval presence, could play a major role in controlling the seas - and even skies - of southern Ukraine.

If Russia were to establish a protected stronghold on the island, it could reinforce its blockade of Ukraine's southern ports, preventing any exporting of grain or importing of aid and supplies.

The island would also serve as an ideal deployment point for a tactical naval landing, while some analysts have warned it could even allow Russia to establish a land corridor between the annexed Crimea and the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova.

Regaining control of the island is therefore paramount for Ukraine's armed forces to reduce Russia's influence in the south.

Ownership of Snake Island also represents somewhat of a morale boost for Ukraine, after the landmass assumed national significance when border guard Roman Hrybov told a Russian warship 'go f*** yourself!' on the first day of the invasion.

'As a gesture of goodwill, the Russian military completed their tasks on [Snake] Island and withdrew the garrison stationed there,' defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced.

'It has been demonstrated to the world community that Russia is not interfering with the UN's efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural produce from Ukraine.

'Our decision will not allow Kyiv to speculate on the impending food crisis as regards their inability to export grain due to Russia's control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea.'

Konashenkov concluded the 'ball is now in Ukraine's court' and accused the country of refusing to de-mine its coastline and Black Sea port waters.

The Kremlin insists Ukraine has mined its own coastline as a defensive measure, while Kyiv says Russia planted the mines to prevent Ukrainian ships from exporting agricultural produce and receiving aid via the Black Sea.

Ukraine's southern military command wrote on Facebook that during the night Russia 'hurriedly evacuated the remains of its garrison' from the island following 'strikes by our missile and artillery units', while another military report said the breathless retreat was carried out by speedboat.

It said the island is 'covered in fire, explosions are erupting', posting a dimmed photo of what appears to be the island with billowing clouds of smoke.

Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in Ukraine's armed forces, said that Russian equipment on Snake Island had been destroyed and that Ukrainian forces would soon return to the landmass.

Hromov added at a news conference that Ukraine's military would do everything possible to help ships carrying grain pass through the Black Sea and that there were currently no plans to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, which Russian forces are trying to encircle.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister earlier this week joked to fellow G7 leaders at a summit in Germany that they could emulate Putin by posing topless to show their toughness.

The Russian leader responded that seeing Johnson and the other leaders half-naked would be 'disgusting', but the PM quickly dropped his lighthearted nature, arguing that Putin should reflect instead 'about the consequences of his barbaric actions', including NATO's planned admission of Finland and Sweden.

'The most important conclusion that Vladimir Putin needs to draw from today and the last few days at NATO, and previously in the G7, is we are totally united in condemning what he has done in Ukraine,' Johnson said.

Driven by Russia's actions, NATO members were committed to spending at least 2.0 percent of their gross domestic product on defence, he stressed.

Britain 'will reach 2.5 percent of GDP on defence by the end of the decade', he added, although a row has erupted in London over whether Johnson's government is indeed sticking to that commitment.

Ukraine last week pounded the Russian garrison stationed on Snake Island - the second attack in as many weeks - and dealt considerable damage to Putin's defences there.

The nation's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft system, a radar station and several military vehicles in a series of strikes on the island on June 20 and the early hours of June 21.

The attack came less than a week after Ukraine's southern operational command aimed strikes on the island, with satellite images showing the major losses to Kremlin troops.

'Another strike of the Ukrainian Army on the Russian troops on Snake Island,' Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said.

'The occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir. The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed.'

Unofficial claims say Kyiv forces used US-supplied HIMARS missiles, although this was not confirmed.

Ukraine pounded the Russian garrison on the strategic Snake Island again on June 20 and 21, just days after dealing a 'significant' blow to Vladimir Putin's Black Sea forces with an attack on the crucial outpost

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft system in the strike

Snake Island is seen in an aerial photo on June 17 before Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on the strategic outpost

By June 20, Ukraine had caused serious damage, with satellite imagery showing devastated regions

Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said last week: 'We continue a [military] operation on Snake Island.

'Last night more than 10 accurate strikes were launched on the island.

'We are checking the results now, but we have already been informed that one more Pantsir-S1 air defence missile gun system was hit.'

Snake Island hosted one of the most memorable moments from the early days of the war, when Ukrainian border guard Roman Hrybov famously radioed 'Russian warship, go f*** yourself' to Russian officers aboard the Moskva vessel threatening the island's guards with death should they not surrender.

Hrybov and his crew were thought dead after the Moskva bombarded the island with artillery fire, but they miraculously survived and were later returned to Ukrainian soil after being exchanged as part of a prisoner swap.

The man once thought killed on the first day of Russia's invasion returned home to the city of Cherkasy, and was presented in late March presented with a medal by the head of the region for his bravery in the face of Russian aggression.

The now infamous phrase uttered by Hrybov became one of Ukraine's foremost symbols of patriotism and resistance, and has been shared online millions of times.

Hrybov's declaration of defiance on the first day of Russia's invasion of his country is one of the most recognisable moments of the conflict for many around the world (Hrybov pictured receiving his medal)

The Ukrainian Parliament confirmed sailors who were captured after telling the Russian military to 'go f*** yourself' over the radio as they defended a small island in the Black Sea were freed in a prisoner exchange with Moscow in March

A video released by Cherkasy's Regional State Administration showed Hrybov, dressed in olive fatigues with a military style close shave, gratefully accepting his award from the head of the regional administration Igor Taburets.

'I want to say a big thank you to the Ukrainian people for such support,' Hrybov said following the award.

'We strongly feel this support, it inspires us.'

A beaming Taburets said: 'I think that Ukraine should really know its heroes and Cherkasy should know its heroes.'

'The most important thing is that he survived, in spite of moral pressure, in spite of everything, and he will be an example for our Ukrainians and the people of Cherkasy.'

Russia's retreat from Snake Island early this morning is the latest humiliation faced by Russia's navy after the Moskva was sunk in a Ukrainian strike.

Putin's flagship vessel was heavily damaged in April after being targeted by Ukrainian missiles, and ultimately sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea.

Images seemingly taken from a rescue vessel alongside the stricken Russian warship prior to its sinking showed damage along the ship's port side with flames burning below deck and a thick pall of black smoke rising into the sky.

Russia's retreat from Snake Island in the early hours of June 30 is the latest humiliation faced by Russia's navy after its flagship vessel Moskva was sunk in a Ukrainian strike in April (smoke and fire pictured billowing from Moskva which has pitched to the side after missiles struck)

Images seemingly taken by a rescue craft showed damage to the left-hand side of the vessel close to the water line, smoke and fire damage along its left-hand side, missing lifeboats and open helicopter bay doors, prior to the ship sinking

Russian authorities initially refused to comment on reports that the Moskva had been put out of action, but was later forced to admit its loss.

The defence ministry eventually reported that one serviceman was killed and at least 27 others were left missing after days of denial over the warship's sinking, days after having suggested that the entire crew had been rescued.

Mixed messaging from Russian authorities over the sinking and lacklustre attempts to cover up the loss of crew members enraged several Russian families on social media.

An emotional post by Dmitry Shkrebets alleging that his son, a conscript who served as a cook on the Moskva, was missing, quickly went viral.

The military 'said the entire crew was evacuated. It's a lie! A blatant and cynical lie!' Shkrebets, a resident of Crimea, wrote on popular Russian social media platform VK three days after the ship went down.

'My son, a conscript, as the very commanders of the Moskva cruiser told me, is not listed among the wounded and the dead and is added to the list of those missing ... Guys, missing in the open sea?!'

Similar posts quickly followed from other parts of Russia. The Associated Press found social media posts looking for at least 13 other young men who reportedly served on the Moskva whose families could not find them.

Ninety-five hero soldiers of Azovstal are freed from Russian captivity in biggest POW swap of the war

Ukraine on Wednesday carried out its biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russia invaded, securing the release of 144 of its soldiers, including 95 who were involved in a valiant last stand defending the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

The majority of the Ukrainians were badly wounded, suffering from gunshot and shrapnel wounds, blast traumas, burns, fractured bones and amputated limbs, Ukraine's military intelligence agency declared via the Telegram messaging service.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said that 144 of its soldiers, including Russian army servicemen, were released in kind by Ukrainian authorities.

'We handed over to Kyiv the same number of prisoners from Ukrainian armed units, most of whom were wounded.'

Prisoners line up alongside a road during an exchange of prisoners, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in this location near Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian soldiers stand next to ambulances following their release by members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. The majority of the prisoners were wounded, many of whom had suffered major injuries including burns and shrapnel wounds from blasts, gunshot wounds, broken bones and amputated limbs

A man walks alongside the row of prisoners with a white flag to discourage violence as Ukrainian authorities and the Donetsk People's Republic each exchanged 144 prisoners of war

Thousands more Ukrainians are still thought to be held by Russia and its pro-Moscow separatist proxies in eastern Ukraine, but their precise whereabouts are not known.

In particular, Kyiv has worried over the fate of hundreds of fighters from the Azov regiment that played a prominent role in the defence of Mariupol and its Azovstal steelworks before being encircled and eventually laying down their arms.

There was no official comment from Russia about Wednesday's prisoner swap, as Russian authorities instead declared more than 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war still remain in captivity.

The swap came on the same day as Russia's Supreme Court postponed for the second time a hearing on whether to designate Ukraine's Azov Regiment, which defied besieging Russian forces for weeks in Mariupol, as a terrorist entity.

A court official said the hearing, first set for May 26, had now been rescheduled for August 2. No reason was given.

A wounded Ukrainian soldier is placed on a stretcher and lifted into an ambulance after being released by pro-Russian captors

In particular, Kyiv has worried over the fate of hundreds of fighters from the Azov regiment that played a prominent role in the defence of Mariupol and its Azovstal steelworks (pictured following weeks of Russian bombardments) before being encircled and eventually laying down their arms

A Russian serviceman inspects an underground shelter at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine, on June 13, 2022

Russia in May said 2,439 Ukrainian defenders had surrendered after staging a desperate last stand in the bunkers and tunnels of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port city, scene of some of the worst devastation of the war.

They included members of the Azov Regiment, whose fighters are revered as heroes in Ukraine but have frequently been characterised by Moscow as Russian-hating neo-Nazis.

The unit was formed in 2014 as an extreme right-wing volunteer militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, but was subsequently folded into the Ukrainian National Guard. Ukraine says it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins and is now apolitical.

Relatives of the Ukrainian fighters have appealed for their rights to be protected under the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the conduct of war, and Ukraine says it expects them to be exchanged for Russian prisoners-of-war.

But if the Supreme Court designates the Azov Regiment as a terrorist entity, it could pave the way for some of the men to face trial, as members of the Russian parliament have demanded.

Organising terrorist activity is punishable with life imprisonment in Russia. Participating in a terrorist organisation carries a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.