ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford rip up Joshua King and Rob Elliot’s contracts as Andre Gray prepares to sign three-year deal at Thessaloniki

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49U8gN_0gQq1e6F00

WATFORD’S clearout following relegation is continuing after they terminated the contracts of Joshua King and Rob Elliot.

The Hornets returned to the Championship for the second time in three seasons after a miserable campaign in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0XGQ_0gQq1e6F00
Rob Elliot looks set to retire after being released by Watford Credit: Getty

That led to the club releasing a whopping 27 players at the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster, defender Nicolas Nkoulou, midfielder Juraj Kucka and forward Andre Gray were the most senior stars to be granted free transfers.

They also announced that 19 U23 players and four U18s have been released.

No Watford have confirmed that ex-Manchester United transfer target King, 30, and 36-year-old goalkeeper Elliot are joining the exodus.

Norwegian international King joined them from Everton in January 2021 on a free transfer.

He scored five goals in 31 Premier League games for them last term, but is now looking for a new employer.

Elliot spent two years with the Hornets but his role was largely as back-up for Foster.

His only first-team game time came early last season in the Carabao Cup.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta said: “We wish both players well for the future.

“In the case of Rob, he indicated he would wish to consider retirement but the decision is his now, of course.

“We are continuing to consider our options for the third goalkeeper and we need to make sensible choices with the Rule of 11 to consider.”

Meanwhile Gray, who is engaged to Little Mix pop star Leigh-Ann Pinnock, is set to move to Greece.

Despite interest from Preston, he has reached an agreement to join Aris Thessaloniki.

He is now expected in Thessaloniki on Saturday to sign a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xe1lZ_0gQq1e6F00
Andre Gray, pictured with his Little Mix pop star partner Leigh-Ann Pinnock, is moving to Greece Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City's Belgian prospect Romeo Lavia and will pay up to £14m for the Belgium U19 international's services

Southampton have agreed to pay up to £14million for Manchester City prospect Romeo Lavia. The Belgian defensive midfielder has been at the Premier League champions since joining from Anderlecht in 2020. Sportsmail reported in June that the highly rated 18-year-old Belgian was a target for a number of clubs,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Elliot
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Joshua King
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Andre Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Thessaloniki#Hornets#The Premier League#Norwegian#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
558K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy