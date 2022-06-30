Tiny 8ft-wide London 'studio' flat is listed to rent for £1,050 per month - despite having NO sofa, wardrobe or dining table
A 'studio' flat is available to rent for £1,050 per month, despite the bed being pushed up against the door and just a foot away from a tiny kitchenette.
The listing says the 8ft-wide property in Finsbury Park, North London, is 'excellent value for money' despite costing almost £300 more than the local average of £751-per-month.
There is a small shower room with basic facilities but otherwise the accommodation is contained within a single room dominated by the double bed.
The double bed is pushed against the wall to allow enough space for the front door to open.
Using every ounce of space, the kitchen is right next to the bed, complete with cupboards, a sink, fridge, oven and electric hob.
The oven door is obstructed by the door to the bathroom, which contains a small shower, toilet and sink.
The room also contains a single chair, a window, television, fitted wardrobe and full-length mirror.
The miniature dwelling is described as an 'excellent park view double studio flat' and appears just over 8ft wide in photographs.
There is no garden or parking provided at the flat, even though you are next to the park.
It is located on the second floor of what is described as a 'lovely character building'.
Rent and bills are included in the price and according to the listing, it is available for individuals, including students.
The property is almost double the national average monthly rental cost of £595 per month.
According to the listing on OpenRent, the room will get snapped up very quickly and is a 'Must See'.
