U.K.

Tiny 8ft-wide London 'studio' flat is listed to rent for £1,050 per month - despite having NO sofa, wardrobe or dining table

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 'studio' flat is available to rent for £1,050 per month, despite the bed being pushed up against the door and just a foot away from a tiny kitchenette.

The listing says the 8ft-wide property in Finsbury Park, North London, is 'excellent value for money' despite costing almost £300 more than the local average of £751-per-month.

There is a small shower room with basic facilities but otherwise the accommodation is contained within a single room dominated by the double bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN6SL_0gQq1cKn00
The studio room is on Green Lanes opposite Finsbury Park in North London and is listed with OpenRent. It is cosy, with the front door right next to the bed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmjsF_0gQq1cKn00
The listing says it is 'excellent value for money' despite costing almost £300 more than the north London average of £751pcm, according to the rental website SpareRoom. It is so crammed that the oven door is obstructed by the bathroom door 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs7bS_0gQq1cKn00
Located in the bathroom is a small shower, toilet and sink. The miniature dwelling is described as an 'excellent park view double studio flat' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkvQ7_0gQq1cKn00
The property is on Green Lanes in Finsbury Park, pictured, and according to the listing on OpenRent, it will get snapped up very quickly and is a 'Must See'

The double bed is pushed against the wall to allow enough space for the front door to open.

Using every ounce of space, the kitchen is right next to the bed, complete with cupboards, a sink, fridge, oven and electric hob.

The oven door is obstructed by the door to the bathroom, which contains a small shower, toilet and sink.

The room also contains a single chair, a window, television, fitted wardrobe and full-length mirror.

The miniature dwelling is described as an 'excellent park view double studio flat' and appears just over 8ft wide in photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhBdJ_0gQq1cKn00
The kitchen is right next to the end of the bed, complete with cupboards, a sink, fridge, oven and electric hob
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWj9U_0gQq1cKn00
The room also contains a single chair, a window, television, fitted wardrobe and full-length mirror
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOxc5_0gQq1cKn00
To make use of every ounce of space, the double bed is pushed right against the wall and the room is located on the second floor of what is described as a 'lovely character building' 

There is no garden or parking provided at the flat, even though you are next to the park.

It is located on the second floor of what is described as a 'lovely character building'.

Rent and bills are included in the price and according to the listing, it is available for individuals, including students.

The property is almost double the national average monthly rental cost of £595 per month.

According to the listing on OpenRent, the room will get snapped up very quickly and is a 'Must See'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NLLW_0gQq1cKn00
Rent and bills are included in the price of the pint-sized property and according to the listing, it is available for individuals, including students 

