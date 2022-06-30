ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Community reacts to hemp-derived THC edibles in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - In what cannabis advocates are calling a surprise move by Republican lawmakers, edibles containing THC are now legal in Minnesota. Cannabis advocates say this is a step towards legalization because THC is the compound found in hemp that has psychoactive properties. For some, it is long...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron family loses house in July 4 fire, neighbors collect goods and donations

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County and Byron first responders put out a blaze at a single-family home in Byron beginning around midnight July 4. The family escaped the home without injuries, but neighbors say the home is a loss. The Byron fire department confirmed that the fire was started...
Y-105FM

Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
mygateway.news

Two motorcycle crashes reported

Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
KAAL-TV

Rochester community rallies around well-known businessman battling cancer

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester community is rallying around well-known businessman Craig Cotten after his recent cancer diagnosis. In late June, what felt like a cold turned out to be something much worse and Craig was diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia and leukemia. Because he's self-employed his comic book shop had to be shut down until further notice and his friends and family started a gofundme to help.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Investigation underway after shooting at The Gates of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at The Gates of Rochester. Police said it happened Thursday night just after 10 p.m. when a subject who was on foot pulled out a handgun and shot at a white vehicle that was driving in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, MN

