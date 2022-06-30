Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities has restored power to all customers experiencing outages Monday morning. RPU says the cause of the outages has not been determined. Previous story below. Rochester, MN -- The weather is already having an impact on all of our holiday plans. Rochester Public Utilities is...
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota. Saint Cloud Hospital came in behind only Mayo Clinic in Rochester on the list of the...
(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
You know a team truly is more of a family when co-workers get choked up as the news is announced that someone is leaving. That tearful goodbye happened on Friday, July 1st, at KIMT News 3 in Rochester, Minnesota as another reporter in the Rochester community said goodbye. Brooke McKivergan,...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
When you think of Minnesota, does the word "hippie" come to mind? It doesn't for me but apparently, the hippiest town in Minnesota is just 45 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. Yeah, Lanesboro, Minnesota is the place that hippies love. Congrats, Lanesboro, Minnesota on being the hippiest little town in our...
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
One of my favorite holidays is July 4th! The smell of food on the grill, the concert in Rochester, Minnesota before the fireworks, and of course...the fireworks. Kids want to get in on the fun too and love to wave those sparklers around making magic in the sky!. Sparklers are...
(ABC 6 News) - In what cannabis advocates are calling a surprise move by Republican lawmakers, edibles containing THC are now legal in Minnesota. Cannabis advocates say this is a step towards legalization because THC is the compound found in hemp that has psychoactive properties. For some, it is long...
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County and Byron first responders put out a blaze at a single-family home in Byron beginning around midnight July 4. The family escaped the home without injuries, but neighbors say the home is a loss. The Byron fire department confirmed that the fire was started...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man pleads not guilty to nine crimes in Winnebago County. Eric William Jensen, 40 of Albert Lea, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
UPDATE 6-30-22 12:12 p.m. The State Patrol has identified the man as Richard Judy. The state's crash report says he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing his helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol, the report says. Richfield, MN (KROC-AM...
NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester community is rallying around well-known businessman Craig Cotten after his recent cancer diagnosis. In late June, what felt like a cold turned out to be something much worse and Craig was diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia and leukemia. Because he's self-employed his comic book shop had to be shut down until further notice and his friends and family started a gofundme to help.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester business owner discovered multiple health issues during a bout of pneumonia. Craig Cotten, a longtime Rochester fixture and owner of book, comic, and game store Book Review (1618 US 52 N) was hospitalized Thursday, June 23, with pneumonia. According to posts by his family,...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 39-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Monday while he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police said it happened Monday just before 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway Ave. N. when an employee arrived and heard a saw near a vehicle in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at The Gates of Rochester. Police said it happened Thursday night just after 10 p.m. when a subject who was on foot pulled out a handgun and shot at a white vehicle that was driving in the parking lot.
