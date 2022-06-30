Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rockford metro area

Rockford is located about 20 miles south of the Wisconsin border and 90 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois. Germanicus Kent and Thatcher Blake founded the town in 1834. The early explorers were searching for a location to set up a sawmill and discovered the area when looking for a place to ford the Rock River. They built a small dam and sawmill on the bank of what is now known as Kent Creek on the west side of the Rock River. In the spring of 1835, another group of settlers, led by Daniel Haight made their home on the east bank of the river.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO