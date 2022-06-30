ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rockford metro area

By Stacker
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Fourth of July parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Annual Fourth of July parade is getting closer. It kicks off with a motorcycle parade at 4:40 p.m. Monday, followed by the “Screw City” Jeep parade ten minute later. The main parade begins at 5: p.m. The parade will start on 7th Street and wind its way through Downtown, ending […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Know before you go: Fourth of July parade and fireworks planning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Independence Day celebrations started at 7 on Monday morning in the city of Rockford and are scheduled throughout the night. However, the bulk of holiday traffic downtown is expected from 4 to 10:30 p.m. surrounding the city’s annual parade and fireworks display. The following traffic patterns will be in place until the annual fireworks display ends this evening:
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys South Beloit home

A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago …. Volunteers collect Machesney Park Marine’s funeral …. Rockford-area 2022 Fourth of July fireworks schedule. Rockford’s Fourth of July parade. Instructions for watching Rockford fireworks at Davis …. Months...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
starvedrock.media

United Way Offering Free Home Repair

Do you need free home-maintenance help? Are you on a limited income? The United Way of Eastern LaSalle County can help. Just apply for the Labor of Love home-repair program by August 1st. The work will be done on Saturday, October 1st. To be eligible for “free” home repair and...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
historic-structures.com

Peacock Brewery - Rockford Brewing Company, Rockford Illinois

Rockford is located about 20 miles south of the Wisconsin border and 90 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois. Germanicus Kent and Thatcher Blake founded the town in 1834. The early explorers were searching for a location to set up a sawmill and discovered the area when looking for a place to ford the Rock River. They built a small dam and sawmill on the bank of what is now known as Kent Creek on the west side of the Rock River. In the spring of 1835, another group of settlers, led by Daniel Haight made their home on the east bank of the river.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best Chinese restaurant in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker#Rockford Metro
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning Winnebago/Boone Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warm is in effect for far southern Winnebago county. ___________________________________________________________________
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WIFR

Rockford man turns 108-years-old on July Fourth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m just happy to be 108. Nine girls and six boys, not bad,” said Izer Tilson who hits a big milestone in his life. At 108-years-old he describes his life like a story book. Raising fifteen children, who went on to give him more than 100 grandkids that he has had the privledge to watch grow-up over the years.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

7 Things Illinois Residents Need To Stop Setting In Their Fire Pits

A tragic accident that happened in Lena, Illinois is a very important reminder about safety around fire pits and bonfires. In mid-June, first responders were called to a home after an explosion and fire occurred. Two individuals were severely burned when a fuel barrel was placed onto a bonfire and exploded, according to WREX. Both victims were airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment, one of the died from her injuries.
LENA, IL
WIFR

‘Swatting’ pranks pose danger in Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of fake calls trickled into the Rockford Police Department 9-1-1 center this weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert. On Saturday, July 2, around 1:26 p.m., a call came in regarding an alleged drug deal at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, 1128 Russell Ave., in Rockford. Rockford Park District Police responded to the area, but the vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was already seen leaving the park.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held for Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy