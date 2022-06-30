Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rockford metro area

The Northern Illinois area may not have an airshow but there's a brand new annual event kicking off at Rochelle Municipal Airport in September. The five-hour event, Planes, Trains & Automobiles- A Century In Motion, will serve to purpose; to benefit the efforts of the Rochelle Area Community Foundation and provide fun for the whole family.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Annual Fourth of July parade is getting closer. It kicks off with a motorcycle parade at 4:40 p.m. Monday, followed by the “Screw City” Jeep parade ten minute later. The main parade begins at 5: p.m. The parade will start on 7th Street and wind its way through Downtown, ending […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Independence Day celebrations started at 7 on Monday morning in the city of Rockford and are scheduled throughout the night. However, the bulk of holiday traffic downtown is expected from 4 to 10:30 p.m. surrounding the city’s annual parade and fireworks display. The following traffic patterns will be in place until the annual fireworks display ends this evening:
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a. * At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Wayne,. or 13 miles southeast of Darlington, moving east southeast at 50. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Trained weather spotters....
A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago …. Volunteers collect Machesney Park Marine’s funeral …. Rockford-area 2022 Fourth of July fireworks schedule. Rockford’s Fourth of July parade. Instructions for watching Rockford fireworks at Davis …. Months...
Do you need free home-maintenance help? Are you on a limited income? The United Way of Eastern LaSalle County can help. Just apply for the Labor of Love home-repair program by August 1st. The work will be done on Saturday, October 1st. To be eligible for “free” home repair and...
Rockford is located about 20 miles south of the Wisconsin border and 90 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois. Germanicus Kent and Thatcher Blake founded the town in 1834. The early explorers were searching for a location to set up a sawmill and discovered the area when looking for a place to ford the Rock River. They built a small dam and sawmill on the bank of what is now known as Kent Creek on the west side of the Rock River. In the spring of 1835, another group of settlers, led by Daniel Haight made their home on the east bank of the river.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warm is in effect for far southern Winnebago county. ___________________________________________________________________
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
Some areas of Rockford, Illinois have a lot of hotels, other areas not so much. With sporting event venues like the Indoor Sports Centers and U.W. Health Sports Factory, Rockford is getting the opportunity to host more and more tournaments. This is why Rockford runs out of hotel rooms from time to time.
ROCKFORD — When dusk falls over the city tonight, hundreds of people will line the streets, bridges and parks in downtown to watch a 30-minute fireworks spectacle that’s been completely revamped from years past. There are dozens of prime vantage points — from the Chestnut and State Street...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m just happy to be 108. Nine girls and six boys, not bad,” said Izer Tilson who hits a big milestone in his life. At 108-years-old he describes his life like a story book. Raising fifteen children, who went on to give him more than 100 grandkids that he has had the privledge to watch grow-up over the years.
Mysterious Lights In The Sky Last Night, Were Spotlights. We have had numerous reports of some lights described as white orbs/dots,. That were moving erratically over the skies of Rockford last night. Sadly, there are no little green men being reported over the skies in Rockford…. Well…. Depending on the...
You can read more paranormal stories on our website at :. Another Source Comes Forward With Something Strange. These were photographed in the skies near Rock Cut State Park. Tell us in the comments, what you think it may be?. You can read more paranormal stories on our website at...
A tragic accident that happened in Lena, Illinois is a very important reminder about safety around fire pits and bonfires. In mid-June, first responders were called to a home after an explosion and fire occurred. Two individuals were severely burned when a fuel barrel was placed onto a bonfire and exploded, according to WREX. Both victims were airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment, one of the died from her injuries.
Rockford Fire units were dispatched for a structure fire at the intersection of Day Ave. and Mulberry. St. First Engine Company arrived and found a condemned, vacant residential structure with fire. showing from the windows on northwest corner of the 2nd floor. The Engine deployed an attack line. and made...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of fake calls trickled into the Rockford Police Department 9-1-1 center this weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert. On Saturday, July 2, around 1:26 p.m., a call came in regarding an alleged drug deal at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, 1128 Russell Ave., in Rockford. Rockford Park District Police responded to the area, but the vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was already seen leaving the park.
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
Comments / 0