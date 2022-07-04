ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in South Florida

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

4th of July is here, ready for the fireworks? 01:56

MIAMI - In 2022, the party is back on across South Florida and in full force for the 4th of July holiday.

Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties:

Miami-Dade County:

Aventura:
Location: Country Club Drive, Aventura
Time: 9:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Bayfront Park:
Miami's Big July 4 Bash
Location: Bayfront Park
Address: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL
Time 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)
For more information, click here.

Coral Gables:
Stars and Stripes Barbecue
Location: Biltmore Hotel
Address: 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)
For more information, click here.

Hialeah :

Independence Day Celebration
Location: Milander Park
Address: 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012
Time: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Homestead :

Race to the 4th
Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Address: 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, FL 33035
Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Miami Beach (1):

Free Patriotic Concert
Location: Lummus Park
Address: 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Time: 8:30 PM
For more information, click here.

Miami Beach (2):

Fire on the Fourth
Location: In and around Miami Beach Bandshell
Address: 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Time: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM
For more information, click here.

Miami Gardens:

Drive-In Fireworks Show
Location: Calder Casino
Address: 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
Time: 7:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)
For more information, click here.

Miami Lakes :

Fourth of July Concert and Firework Show
Location: Veterans Park
Address: 15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Time: 6:30 PM
For more information. click here.

Miami Springs :

July 4th Fireworks
Location: Miami Springs Golf and Country Club
Address: 650 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Time: 8:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Nikki Beach:

Cowboy Disco Celebration
Location: Nikki Beach
Address: 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Time: Doors Open at 3:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Palmetto Bay:

Party In Palmetto Bay
Location: Palmetto Bay Village Hall
Address: 9705 East Hibiscus St.
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)
For more information, click here.

Surfside:

Location: Surfside Community Center
Address: 9301 Collins Ave
Time: Fireworks at 9:00 PM
For more information, click here.

The Wharf Miami:

Star-Spangled Awesome
Location: The Wharf
Address: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130
Time: 12:00 PM (After 6:00 PM, Venue is strictly for ages 21+)
For more information, click here.

Tropical Park:

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Tropical Park
Location: Tropical Park
Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155
Time: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
For more information, click here.


BROWARD COUNTY:

Davie:

Fun on the 4th Celebration
Location: Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex)
Address: 3801 S. Pine Island Road
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Fort Lauderdale :

4th Of July Spectacular
Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach / Las Olas Oceanside Park
Address: 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Time: 12:00 PM – 9:15 PM
For more information, click here.

Hallandale:

Freedom Fest
Location: Gulfstream Park
Address: 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
For more information, click here.


Hollywood :

Star-Spangled Spectacular
Location: Hollywood Beach Theater
Address: 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Time: 5:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Miramar :

July 4th Celebration
Location: Miramar Regional Park
Address: 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Pembroke Pines :

Independence Day Celebration
Location: Pines Recreation Center
Address: 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
For more information, click here.

Plantation:

Independence Day Parade Concert & Fireworks
Location: Begins at West Broward Blvd. and NW 46th Ave. Ending at City Hall, Central Park Ball Fields (7:00 PM)
Address: Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW Second St.
Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)
For more information, click here.

Pompano Beach :

4th of July Firework Extravaganza
Location: Fisher Family Pier
Address: 222 N. Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Time: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM
For more information, click here.

Sunrise :

July 4th Celebration
Location: FLA Live Arena
Address: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323
Time: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM
For more information, click here.

TAMARAC:

Patriotic Splash Swim Party
Location: Caporella Aquatic Complex
Address: 9300 NW 58th St, Tamarac, FL 33321
Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
For more information, click here.

MONROE COUNTY:

Key Largo:

Key Largo July 4th Parade and Picnic
Location: Key Largo Community Park
Address: 500 St Croix Pl, Key Largo, FL 33037
Time: 10:30 AM
For more information, click here.

Key West:

Fury's 4th of July Celebration
Location: Fury Water Adventures Key West | Key West, FL
Address: 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040
Time: 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM
For information. click here.


