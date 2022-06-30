Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cheyenne metro area

According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9. Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, compost, and recycle pick-up for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2nd. Please have your trash, compost, and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — June was a hot and dry month for Cheyenne and it comes in as the ninth warmest June on record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Cheyenne got more rain between 8 and 10 PM last night than in all of June!” the weather service said on Twitter, adding it was the 12th driest June on record.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - What better way to kick off the July 4th celebration than with fireworks and CFD’s Frontier Park has got them in spades. The city of Cheyenne and frontier days are working together to bring Cheyenne the fireworks tonight. The festivities will start around...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) reminds the citizens of the City of Cheyenne of the dangers associated with all fireworks and that the use of consumer fireworks within the City of Cheyenne is not allowed on private property, except for sparklers, smoke devices and novelties. Each Fourth of July, thousands of...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and especially in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle. Some storms could feature winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail of up to a quarter in size. The...
A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of July 4th. Monday. Closed for...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I called out a new challenger and I took him on. This is the story of what happened. The ending isn’t a pretty one. You know this column is about food in Wyoming. You know as your culinary warrior, I’ll...
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
It's always sad to see a business in our community go. You develop feelings and memories from each interaction you have with the business, the business owner, and whatever service you would get from them. In the case of La Fleur Florist in Cheyenne, it's not so much a sad...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Morgan McNally, Miss Wyoming USA, and Nora Steinke, Miss Wyoming Teen USA, spoke to Wyoming News Now on July 4, 2022. The two ladies were crowned on June 18th at Natrona County High School. McNally is from Casper, and Steinke is from Laramie. The ladies will serve the state of Wyoming as titleholders and go on to represent the state at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
A new wildfire was reported in Colorado on Monday night and its already reached more than 100 acres in size. Dubbed the Halligan Fire, the blaze is burning about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins at Halligan Reservoir. Though a Tuesday morning report put the fire at about 50 acres,...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday represented the last day of the Post 6 Firecracker, with the Sixers still battling for a spot in the finals. Their day opened up against the Rocky Mountain Oysters, Who found a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth. Cheyenne battled back to tie it in the bottom of the 6th, before Zack Costopoulos sent a grounder through the gap for the walk-off 4-3 win.
Comments / 0