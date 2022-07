The family of a Neillsville man that was shot and killed by law enforcement officers back in 2019 is suing several agencies. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, had been investigating an officer involved death that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2nd of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO