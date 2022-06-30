ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Supreme Court limits EPA's ability to fight climate change, a major environmental ruling that could affect Biden's goals

By Oma Seddiq,Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhYQH_0gQpWq5m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPVhD_0gQpWq5m00
People rally outside the Supreme Court on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for NRDC

  • The Supreme Court limited the EPA's ability to fight air pollution.
  • The challenge against the EPA was brought by West Virginia and other GOP-led states.
  • It's a dispute that dates back to Obama-era efforts to combat climate change.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants — a major environmental ruling that hinders the Biden administration's climate change goals.

The 6-3 decision , for the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, weakens the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to set environmental regulations that aim to slow the advancement of climate change.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion. The court's three liberals dissented.

The challenge was brought by West Virginia and a slew of Republican-led states, many of which are fossil fuel producers, that took issue with the EPA's authority to impose regulations on the energy sector. They asked the court to review whether the EPA was allowed to issue such rules under the Clean Air Act, and the court ruled that EPA does not have the power to do so.

"A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body," Roberts wrote in the opinion.

The complex dispute stems from the 2015 Clean Power Plan , which then-President Barack Obama announced to try to set guidelines on how states can limit carbon dioxide pollution coming from power plants. The following year, the Supreme Court blocked the plan.

In 2019, under the Trump administration, the EPA replaced the plan with the more-relaxed Affordable Clean Energy Rule. But a federal appeals court struck down that rule too.

President Joe Biden's EPA has not yet created its own rules, but the GOP-led states brought their challenge to the Supreme Court ahead of time in a bid to prevent potential sweeping regulations created by the agency.

In a Thursday statement , Biden called the ruling "another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards."

"I have directed my legal team to work with the Department of Justice and affected agencies to review this decision carefully and find ways that we can, under federal law, continue protecting Americans from harmful pollution, including pollution that causes climate change," Biden said.

He continued: "My Administration will continue using lawful executive authority, including the EPA's legally-upheld authorities, to keep our air clean, protect public health, and tackle the climate crisis. We will work with states and cities to pass and uphold laws that protect their citizens."

The court heard arguments for the case in February. The ruling also presents legal questions about other federal agencies' ability to make decisions.

Justice Elena Kagan criticized the court's ruling in a strongly worded dissenting opinion .

"The Court will not allow the Clean Air Act to work as Congress instructed. The Court, rather than Congress, will decide how much regulation is too much," Kagan wrote.

"Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change. And let's say the obvious: The stakes here are high," she continued. "Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants' carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."

Emissions have caused global temperatures to rise, which could significantly impact food and water supply, people's health, and where people can live, according to a United Nations report. The UN warned that governments are not doing enough to combat climate change and are unprepared for its impact.

Thursday's ruling sparked reactions among Democrats concerned about the climate change crisis.

"Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a progressive Democrat, tweeted in response to the decision.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
State
West Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Roberts
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Nrdc The Supreme Court#Gop#Republican
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

542K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy