Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Athlete of the Year: Sydney Reisner

Sydney Reisner said some good came out of breaking her collarbone near the end of her high school soccer season.

Though she missed two state playoff soccer matches and the first seven games of her school's basketball season, the Burlington-Edison High School senior said she gained a little perspective.

"It made me really appreciate sports," Reisner said of the only injury of her high school career. "I had taken them for granted in a way."

After a soccer season in which Reisner was named Northwest Conference Defensive MVP, she averaged a team-high 14.8 points in helping the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A state basketball tournament, then placed sixth in 400-meter run at the Class 2A state meet.

For excelling in every sport in which she participated, Reisner is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Athlete of the Year.

In the championship match of the Northwest 2A District girls' soccer tournament on Nov. 6, Reisner had just knocked the ball away from an Archbishop Murphy player when the two bumped shoulders and Reisner went flying.

And with that, her soccer season was over.

Reisner said missing her team's state playoff matches was difficult, but she managed to find a silver lining.

"It was a good way to teach me how to push through adversity," she said.

Though she excels at three sports, over the years basketball has become Reisner's favorite sport.

"I've been playing that the longest and it's been the main sport in my family," she said. "My brothers played it, my dad played it. I've been surrounded by it and I grew to fall in love with it."

After missing the Tigers' first seven basketball games, Reisner scored in double digits in 16 of the 19 games in which she played, including scoring a season-high 34 against Lynden.

Her basketball team was 19-8 and a state runner-up, and her soccer team went 17-3-1 and advanced the state quarterfinals.

Then in track and field, Reisner ran the 200, the 400 and two of the relays.

Though she placed second in the 200 at her sub-district meet, she dropped that event at the district level to focus on the 400 and the two relays.

"It would have been a very big time crunch," Reisner said of trying to compete in four events in the district and state meets.

In the state 400 finals, Reisner finished in 1 minute, 0.2 second.

In the relays, she anchored the 800-meter relay team that placed sixth in 1:48.17 and the 1,600-meter team that placed fourth in 4:08.38.

She had a good feeling about the track and field season from the start.

Reisner was running the 400 in about 1:01 at the end of her junior season, then started this season at about 1:00.

"I didn't expect to start out that way," she said. "That gave me high expectations."

She twice ran under a minute, going 59.62 in an early-season invitational and a personal-best 59.37 in the district finals.

Over the course of her four years of high school, which have included varsity seasons in each of her three sports, Reisner found her roles changed.

"I think as a freshman you just try to fill whatever role is needed at any moment," she said. "You make the little plays — steals or assists."

Then, Reisner said, an older player needs to "lead the team and take control."

Reisner was part of a strong senior class of girl athletes at Burlington-Edison.

She and Amey Rainaud tied for the honor of being the school's senior girl athlete of the year, while those two, along with Emma Smith, Jordyn Smith and Hannah Sayer each earned 12 varsity letters — one a season for each of their four years.

"I owe my success to those girls," Reisner said. "They've pushed me since I was young. I don't think I would have been able to do all this without them."

Next year, Reisner will attend Pacific Lutheran University, where she will compete in basketball and track and field.