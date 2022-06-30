ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

By Stacker
impact601.com
 4 days ago

WJTV 12

Jackson ends contract with business recruiter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is ending an agreement it had with a recruiter that was hired to attract retailers to the downtown area. The Northside Sun reported the council agreed to hire NaviRetail in March 2021 to recruit retailers, perform market analysis and create custom marketing material for the area. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Investigation recovers $285K for Morton plant workers

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
MORTON, MS
WLBT

Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday. Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fireworks light skies over Northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — The rains moved out just in time for fireworks to light up the skies of Northeast Jackson. Eagle Eye 16 captured this aerial footage of the evening's Independence Day celebrations over Northside Drive and Saint Richard Catholic Church.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Sunday, July 3. The giveaway will start at 3:00 p.m. at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55 (in front of Cowboy Maloney’s). There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Preparations begin for Mississippi’s longest fireworks show

Preparations have begun for Vicksburg’s Independence Day fireworks display. The event will be hosted at the Depot Stage at 1010 Levee Street. Music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring The Chill. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza event is Mississippi’s longest fireworks show.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Petrified Forest

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We have old things to see here in Mississippi. But nothing anywhere nearly approaching the age of the petrified logs in the Mississippi Petrified Forest near Flora. They’re not as old as dinosaurs. Dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago, but these trees were living half that time ago; […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Pemberton Square Blvd Site of Injury-Causing Accident

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg. Police and emergency medics were on the scene to assist with traffic control and provide medical care and transportation to at least one person. Our thoughts are with the injured victim and their family at this time....
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

From the Archives: Old City Hall

Until 1903, this building, in the middle of Monroe Street, served as Vicksburg’s City Hall and housed the city court, city clerk and city tax accessor on the second floor and a market on the first floor. Built in 1834. In February 1834, the state legislature amended the act...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is there hope for the Metrocenter? One developer believes there is, and working to put the finishing touches on a section not under forfeiture by the state. “Tornado got our roof and you know busted some spots off. So we’re getting ready to repair those spots,”...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police force increasing in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors frustrated over citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory. Neighbors said they’re fed up with the issue. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Jackson on Thursday due to high turbidity levels. This was days after a separate notice was already […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gas under $4? Where to fuel up this weekend

Prices at the pump are weighing heavy on the minds and wallets of drivers across the Magnolia State, despite a slight decline in the last couple of weeks. According to GasBuddy, prices in Vicksburg range from $4.36 to $4.59 per gallon. GasBuddy lists Love’s Travel Stop, located at 700 Ceres...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Families watch fireworks show in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families packed Liberty Park in Madison for this year’s fireworks show on Sunday, July 3. The event featured vendors, food trucks and a fireworks show. Participants said it provided them a chance to bring their families out for a fun time, as well as a chance to connect with other members […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. 80 to close for railroad repair in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of U.S. 80 in Rankin County will temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5 for railroad repair. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the highway under the railroad bridge from Guide Road to Raintree Drive. The closure will begin […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

