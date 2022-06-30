Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.

YAZOO CITY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO