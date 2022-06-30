Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is ending an agreement it had with a recruiter that was hired to attract retailers to the downtown area. The Northside Sun reported the council agreed to hire NaviRetail in March 2021 to recruit retailers, perform market analysis and create custom marketing material for the area. The […]
MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday. Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from...
JACKSON, Miss. — The rains moved out just in time for fireworks to light up the skies of Northeast Jackson. Eagle Eye 16 captured this aerial footage of the evening's Independence Day celebrations over Northside Drive and Saint Richard Catholic Church.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Sunday, July 3. The giveaway will start at 3:00 p.m. at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55 (in front of Cowboy Maloney’s). There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
Preparations have begun for Vicksburg’s Independence Day fireworks display. The event will be hosted at the Depot Stage at 1010 Levee Street. Music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring The Chill. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza event is Mississippi’s longest fireworks show.
JACKSON, Miss. — The Fourth of July weekend is lighting up Jackson and the surrounding cities. Residents were pumped up about all the events taking place. "They're excited about the fireworks show. You guys excited? Yes," said Shundra Benson. Saturday brought in scattered showers, but people gathered rain or...
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We have old things to see here in Mississippi. But nothing anywhere nearly approaching the age of the petrified logs in the Mississippi Petrified Forest near Flora. They’re not as old as dinosaurs. Dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago, but these trees were living half that time ago; […]
The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg. Police and emergency medics were on the scene to assist with traffic control and provide medical care and transportation to at least one person. Our thoughts are with the injured victim and their family at this time....
Until 1903, this building, in the middle of Monroe Street, served as Vicksburg’s City Hall and housed the city court, city clerk and city tax accessor on the second floor and a market on the first floor. Built in 1834. In February 1834, the state legislature amended the act...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is there hope for the Metrocenter? One developer believes there is, and working to put the finishing touches on a section not under forfeiture by the state. “Tornado got our roof and you know busted some spots off. So we’re getting ready to repair those spots,”...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory. Neighbors said they’re fed up with the issue. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Jackson on Thursday due to high turbidity levels. This was days after a separate notice was already […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
Prices at the pump are weighing heavy on the minds and wallets of drivers across the Magnolia State, despite a slight decline in the last couple of weeks. According to GasBuddy, prices in Vicksburg range from $4.36 to $4.59 per gallon. GasBuddy lists Love’s Travel Stop, located at 700 Ceres...
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families packed Liberty Park in Madison for this year’s fireworks show on Sunday, July 3. The event featured vendors, food trucks and a fireworks show. Participants said it provided them a chance to bring their families out for a fun time, as well as a chance to connect with other members […]
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of U.S. 80 in Rankin County will temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5 for railroad repair. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the highway under the railroad bridge from Guide Road to Raintree Drive. The closure will begin […]
