Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jefferson City metro area

A Hillsboro teenager was involved in a two-car traffic accident Friday, June 1, at Hwy. 47 and Project Road near Lonedell in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 17-year-old boy from Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu west on Project Road at 7:05 p.m. while a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kameron Hall, 22, of Sullivan was headed north on Hwy. 47. The Hillsboro teen failed to stop at a stop sign and the Chevrolet hit the right side of the Volkswagen.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO