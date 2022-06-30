ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
Mennonite-owned market in Versailles offers 5,000 items from 125 local producers

It’s been almost 50 years since Eli and Anna Weaver opened Weaver’s Country Market just outside Versailles, and it’s still running strong today. One of the oldest Mennonite-owned businesses in the area, Weaver’s sells bulk food items and local produce, including Missouri-grown peaches and apples, local honey, spices, jams, jellies, chocolates, candies, frozen pies and breads.
VERSAILLES, MO
AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify this subject in reference to a vehicle theft investigation. If you know who he is, you are urged to contact Detective Travis St.Cyr at 660-827-7823 Ext. 1212. Photos courtesy the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO

