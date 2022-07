According to surveys taken by the Pew Research Center, 75% of adults ages 65 and over use the internet, and 64% use their home broadband connection to do so. These numbers have been rising steadily over the past decade, and they've become even more pronounced over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think we all have witnessed our increased use of FaceTime, Zoom and other video-chat tools.

