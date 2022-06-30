ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Remains of Congo’s independence hero interred amid honors

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The remains of Congo’s independence hero and first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba were laid to rest in Kinshasa Thursday amid honors including a procession through the capital, military salutes and music in front of thousands of people.

Congo’s President Felix Tshisikedi saluted Lumumba, calling him a humanist who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

“Today, the Congolese people are able to understand how and why he fought the oppression of the time without fear or trembling,” said Tshisikedi.

Lumumba was interred in a Chinese-built mausoleum topped by a towering statue in a central square in Kinshasa. The ceremony was attended by diplomats and dignitaries including President Denis Sassou N’guesso of the neighboring Republic of Congo who mingled in the courtyard in front of the mausoleum. Lumumba was buried with a military salute and then his family was given time alone with him.

The ceremony was held on Congo’s Independence Day, marking when the country became independent from Belgium in 1960. Lumumba is widely hailed as the nationalist activist who helped to end colonial rule. He became the country’s first prime minister and was assassinated within a year in 1961.

The ceremony comes after Lumumba’s remains — a gold-capped tooth — were returned from Belgium and taken around the country to allow citizens to pay their respects, including at his birthplace in Onalua village in Sankuru province.

For many in Congo, Lumumba is a symbol of the positive developments the country could have achieved after its independence. Instead, it became mired in decades of dictatorship that drained its vast mineral riches.

After agitating for an end to colonial rule, Lumumba became newly independent Congo’s first prime minister in 1960 and appeared to be one of Africa’s most promising new leaders.

But historians say he was a victim of the Cold War. Lumumba promoted leftist policies and when he reached out to the Soviet Union for help in putting down a secessionist movement in the mineral-rich Katanga region, he quickly fell out of favor with Belgium and the United States.

A military coup toppled Lumumba who was arrested, jailed and later killed. Lumumba’s assassination by separatists in January 1961 cleared the way for the rise to power of Mobutu Sese Seko who with support from Western powers ruled the country, which he later renamed Zaire, for decades until his death in 1997.

Even though Lumumba’s killers were Congolese, questions have persisted over the complicity of Belgium and the United States in his death because of his perceived Communist ties.

Immediately after his killing, Lumumba’s body was dismembered and dissolved with acid in an apparent effort to keep any grave from becoming a pilgrimage site. All that remained was a tooth that was kept by the Belgian police commissioner who oversaw the destruction of Lumumba’s body. In 2016 the tooth was seized by Belgian officials from the police commissioner’s daughter.

The relic of Lumumba was returned to Congo after the visit earlier this month of Belgium’s King Philippe who expressed regrets for his nation’s abuses in Congo when it was a Belgian colony.

The Conversation Africa

Who’s at risk of being kidnapped in Nigeria?

Nigeria ranks among the kidnapping hotspots of the world. Over 3,000 people were kidnapped in Nigeria in the first half of 2021 alone. The figure for January 2022 has been reported as 571. In just one example, the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria was kidnapped by gunmen in...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Prince Charles tells Commonwealth nations he won't stand in their way if they chose to ditch the Queen as head of state: Future king uses speech in Rwanda to tell world leaders he will support moves to become republics

Prince Charles today described his 'personal sorrow' over slavery and addressed the future of the Queen as head of state of Commonwealth nations in a landmark speech in Rwanda. Amid tensions in the Caribbean where several islands want to become republics, the future king said that the British Royal Family...
WORLD
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
UPI News

2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks

July 4 (UPI) -- Shark attacks over the weekend killed two women in Egypt's Red Sea, prompting officials to form a committee to investigate the incidents. The Egyptian Ministry of Environment said Sunday the two women were attacked within one-third of a mile of each other off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh. It's unclear if they were attacked by the same shark, but officials believe a mako shark was responsible for at least one of the deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where Climate Change Is Most Evident

Climate change is affecting the entire world, but not all countries are affected equally. Each year, Germanwatch, an environmental organization that promotes global sustainability and equity, lists the 10 countries most affected by extreme weather events for the reporting year as well as the 10 countries most affected over the previous two decades.  The persistent […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

