Hattiesburg police investigate multiple vandalisms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are working to solve multiple vandalisms that have happened in the city.
Investigators said they have received reports of neighbors having a vehicle window broken by an individual with a baseball bat at the following locations:
- 3800 block of Pearl Street
- 4100 block O’Ferral Street
- 200 block East Front Street
- Professional Parkway
- 100 block 40th Avenue
- 3900 block Hardy Street
- 100 block East Pine Street
Police have also received multiple reports of businesses with broken windows, some that have been done with possibly by a BB or Pellet gun, at the following locations:
- 600 block Main Street
- 100 block East Pine Street
- 200 block Hardy Street
Police said they don't know if the incidents are linked to one individual or multiple individuals. If anyone has any information about the crimes, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
