ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police investigate multiple vandalisms

By Erika Bibbs
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3FjN_0gQpETUF00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are working to solve multiple vandalisms that have happened in the city.

Investigators said they have received reports of neighbors having a vehicle window broken by an individual with a baseball bat at the following locations:

  • 3800 block of Pearl Street
  • 4100 block O’Ferral Street
  • 200 block East Front Street
  • Professional Parkway
  • 100 block 40th Avenue
  • 3900 block Hardy Street
  • 100 block East Pine Street
Man wanted in connection to North 4th Ave. shooting in Laurel

Police have also received multiple reports of businesses with broken windows, some that have been done with possibly by a BB or Pellet gun, at the following locations:

  • 600 block Main Street
  • 100 block East Pine Street
  • 200 block Hardy Street

Police said they don’t know if the incidents are linked to one individual or multiple individuals. If anyone has any information about the crimes, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man faces malicious mischief charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces a felony malicious mischief charge following an incident in Hattiesburg that happened on Saturday, July 2. Hattiesburg police said Christopher Chest, 41, was caught in the act of kicking out window panes around 4:00 a.m. on James Street. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested for receiving stolen property

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested for receiving stolen property on Friday, July 1. Police said Matthew Higgins, 21, was arrested on Broadway Drive. He was charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to police, he may face more charges as the investigation continues. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg church burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Second arrest made in Eastside Avenue shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that happened on Eastside Avenue on Wednesday, June 8. Police said the shooting left two men shot in the leg. As the investigation progressed, police learned that both individuals involved were shooting at one another, during an isolated incident. They […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man charged for burglary of Shell station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing a second commercial burglary charge in connection to an incident that happened at a Shell gas station. Hattiesburg police said Marquice Myers, 22, was arrested on June 9 in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Lincoln Road on March 30. Police said Myers has […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg business owner reacts to downtown vandalism

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism spree. On Wednesday, there were several reports of broken car windows around Hattiesburg and broken windows in several downtown area businesses. The Firestone tire shop in the 200 block of Hardy Street has three,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, July 2. Jones County fire officials said crews responded to the fire around 3:00 p.m. at 1147 Trace Road. Firefighters arrived to find that a fire in the carport area of a wood-framed home had spread to the rest […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baseball Bat#Pearl Street#Crime Stoppers#Avenue 3900#Laurel Police#Hardy Street Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities served a search warrant at Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road. Police said they seized multiple stolen firearms. Erica Pettway, 31, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to North 4th Ave. shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 28. Police said Ronald R. Buckley, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a McComb man. The crash happened on Thursday, June 30 just before 11:00 p.m. on U.S. 98 in Pike County. Investigators said a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, of Tylertown, was traveling east on the highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified. The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified. According to the...
MOSELLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Man shot on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Springhill Road on Wednesday, June 30. Investigators said Preston Craney was found shot in the lower abdomen with a .22 caliber long rifle round near the intersection of Highway28. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance for […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about false social media posts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said they’ve received multiple reports about several social media posts that have been used in other areas, from Texas to Florida. They said the people who are making the posts change the name of various cities while spreading false information. If anyone has questions about the validity of any […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. sheriff’s department answers the call

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to stay busy responding to incidents in 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, JCSD has responded to 13,238 incidents where a case number was generated. On this pace, JCSD could exceed the 2020 count of 25,967 incident...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi men sentenced on exploitation charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 29, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). On June 20, Joseph Scott Crosby, of Ethel, was sentenced to 40 years in […]
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman pleads guilty to smothering, burning child

LUCEDALE (WKRG) — A Lucedale woman will serve 10 years in prison after she pled guilty to three counts of child abuse Wednesday, June 28. Ava Keel, 34, pled guilty to the counts after a 10-year-old child was abused. Keel burned the child with a lit cigarette, smothered them with a pillow and held their head […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Best, worst rated hotels in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People come from far and wide to visit or pass through Hattiesburg. Some people come to explore all the city has to offer and others pass through the Hub City as they travel to another destination. So, what kind of hotels does Hattiesburg have to offer these travelers? Tripadvisor allows travelers […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Unique AirBnBs around the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – AirBnBs have become a popular choice for people who prefer to live like a local during a trip to a new place. These accommodations are hosted by every day people, not hotel companies. Each spot feels unique and gives travelers a peek into local living. The Pine Belt offers plenty of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Tylertown Graduate Named MS Gatorade Boys Track Player of Year

Tylertown graduate Jordan Anthony has been named the Mississippi Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This is his second time earning the honor. He also has qualified to compete with the Team USA Under-20 team in Colombia later this month. Anthony won the high school 3A state tournament this year in the […]
TYLERTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy