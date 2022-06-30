Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Eau Claire metro area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday. Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.
After nearly 40 years of business, Leissa’s Hair Studio and Day Spa announced via social media its doors will officially close on July 31. “An era is coming to an end,” the post began. “It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that we inform our friends and clients of this decision. Leissa’s has been a downtown destination for all these years with a reputation for excellence and style. Whenever a business closes, there is always much speculation. The staff and I feel it is important for all of you to understand that I choose at this time to retire.”
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A business destroyed by a fire more than a year ago is set to reopen later this month. Chicken Chaser’s Bar and Grill in the Village of Fall Creek burned down on June 1, 2021. The bar and grill is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 19.
Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a pontoon fire caused by fireworks happened Saturday night on Lake Wissota. The Chippewa Fire District said in a release that they received a report about a boat on fire at 10:11 p.m. near 189th Street on Little Lake Wissota.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 for a car hanging 25 feet over Duncan Creek. One person was in the vehicle and couldn’t get out. Battalion Chief John Bowe says Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services stabilized the car, and the...
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Winona County for damage sustained due to heavy rain on May 19, 2022. “We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Governor Walz. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Board has passed a resolution to permanently close the Tilden Gun Range following legal action from Rooney Farms, which operates near the range. Jake Rooney, a Chippewa Falls man, said in Feb. that he found several bullet holes from the range on his...
Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
RICE LAKE, MN -- A Rice Lake man died days after he suffered severe burns in a house fire. According to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, Myles Summers, 33, died Saturday. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road around 6:30 p.m. June 22.
When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has accepted Jeremy Englund’s plea of guilty to a reduced charge in an August 2020 Spooner, WI drug case involving a nearly fatal heroin overdose. Charges were filed against Englund following the nearly-fatal overdose that occurred at Englund’s residence in Spooner, WI, and law...
