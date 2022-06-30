Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Eau Claire metro area

After nearly 40 years of business, Leissa’s Hair Studio and Day Spa announced via social media its doors will officially close on July 31. “An era is coming to an end,” the post began. “It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that we inform our friends and clients of this decision. Leissa’s has been a downtown destination for all these years with a reputation for excellence and style. Whenever a business closes, there is always much speculation. The staff and I feel it is important for all of you to understand that I choose at this time to retire.”

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO