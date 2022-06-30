ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mankato metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
FAIRMONT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave. The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Man found dead in Lake Washington water

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that at approx. 0640 hours on July 1, 2022, deputies responded to a residence located on the southwest shore of Lake Washington, in Washington Township for a Missing Person Report. At the residence, Deputies spoke with Reporting Party and family members, who advised...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Drug Task Force agents seize fentanyl in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- A man and woman have been arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized suspected meth and fentanyl on Thursday.The agency reported that agents were acting on probable cause to arrest a suspect stemming from a June 1 incident. On that day, agents reported searching his vehicle and finding 33 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.On Thursday, agents observed the man using an ATM while wearing a ski mask. They stopped the vehicle and took him into custody, and upon searching the vehicle found an additional 218 suspected fentanyl pills.There was a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle too, and she was arrested. Agents said they found controlled substances in her purse, and also a number of altered checks belonging to people and businesses unrelated to either of them.The have both been booked at Blue Earth County Jail on various controlled substance and forgery charges.
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Glencoe 3-Vehicle Collision

One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
KEYC

I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. For updated...
BLUE EARTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
RICHFIELD, MN
knuj.net

FARMER RESCUED FROM GRAIN BIN NEAR SLEEPY EYE

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to a farm on Brown County Road 27 three miles west of Sleepy Eye after a man became trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the call came in shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning in Prairieville Township that Robert Nelson was trapped and was buried up past his shoulders. Grain bin rescue equipment including a silo tube was used to get Nelson out. Nelson was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution. He was later released and was back to work on the farm Tuesday afternoon. Sleepy Eye Police, the state patrol and Central Region Cooperative all assisted in the rescue which took about an hour.
SLEEPY EYE, MN

