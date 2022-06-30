ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Milwaukee metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

MATC Times

2312-14 E Park Pl.

Beautiful Apartment in Historic Milwaukee building! - This apartment, is spacious, charming, bright, and perfect for families, students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quiet building in the heart of Milwaukee. This apartment includes heat, has lots of living space, closet space, and beautiful windows. Come check this place out! It is an absolute must see!
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N932 Hawe Road, Oostburg, WI, USA

Unique, one of a kind home nestled in the woods on 1.86 acres. Main level entry offers an office/sitting room, utility room and opens into a large heated garage. Open staircase leads you to a beautiful wide open kitchen/dining and living room with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a gorgeous floor to ceiling natural fireplace. Large master bedroom with a wall of windows and patio doors to the east facing deck. Home also offers a beautiful ¾ bath. Upper deck spans the entire east side of the home. Peace and tranquility await…come take a look and fall in love!
OOSTBURG, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WISN

Excitement on the eve of Milwaukee's firework display

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks show will return to the lakefront Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The crowds will follow suit. Eager campers already set up shop at Juneau and Veteran's Park Saturday afternoon. Areas of the parks are roped off by those claiming their spots. "Been here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MotorBiscuit

Is Your Car 1 of the 2 Brands on the Rise for Vehicle Theft?

The Cincinnati area recently experienced an incredible increase in vehicle theft. These thieves are gaining quick and easy access to two car brands that are now among the most popular brands for car theft. While both Hyundai and Kia brands offer impressive value for owners, these are the two most recently targeted brands.
CINCINNATI, OH
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
chainstoreage.com

Kroger opens next-gen supply chain facility in Midwest

The Kroger Co. is bringing fast online delivery to two major metro areas. America's largest grocery retailer is opening its newest Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in the Village of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. a city centrally located between Milwaukee and Chicago. The 336,840-sq.-ft. facility is expected to create nearly 250 jobs and streamlines deliveries of online grocery orders to customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northwest Indiana.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Coffee Shop to Close

Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stonebank Lions 3rd and 4th of July Parade and festival

Celebrate the holiday weekend at the Stonebank Lions 3rd and 4th of July parade and festival. Events kick place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 3rd and Monday, July 4th at Stonebank Community Park, W335N7065 Stone Bank Road, Oconomowoc.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

