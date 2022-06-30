Cities with the fastest growing home prices in La Crosse metro area

Plans to redevelop the old K-Mart site off Losey Boulevard are expected to move ahead at La Crosse city meetings this month. The ISG company is submitting more information to City Hall about its Copper Rocks project. The former K-Mart, which closed five years ago, would be torn down and...
What are the best things to do in Tomah, Wi for visitors and residents? If your next trip leads you to this beautiful but quiet city, here are some amazing activities to consider. Thinking about traveling to Tomah, WI? Well, you’re in for a treat as this is one of...
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 150 motorcyclists rode through Onalaska on Saturday to celebrate recovery. The Association of Recovering Motorcyclists, or ARM, is a group of clean and sober bikers who connect and support one another in addiction recovery. It is the world’s largest clean and sober motorcyclist association. Bruce Stumlin, who has been in the group for 36 years,...
La crosse, Washington (CP) — Whitman county tonight a plane has crashed on state route 26 near mile post. 104 near the town of la crosse washington state patrol and life flight at the scene one person was on that plane they sustained serious injuries no other details on their condition though have been given at this time wsp says.
Celebrate big this 4th of July weekend, with more oohs and ahhs than ouches. This picture is a horrifying reminder of how dangerous things could get. How To Avoid Fireworks-Related Emergency Room Trips. This is an easy thing to do, but booze mixed with a 'won't happen to me' attitude...
Good Morning! Hope everyone is enjoying the 4th of July weekend. If you have plans to head down to Riverfest, overall it’s shaping up to be another nice day. We do have a -small- rain chance in the forecast, but I wouldn’t cancel your outdoor plans by any means.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild. CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good. They say the shell of a turtle is a living part of its body, which means covering it with paint can block vitamin-packed rays of light from reaching the shell.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is hospitalized after falling 40 feet and injuring himself near Grandad Bluff Friday evening. The La Crosse Fire Department received a call shortly before 9 p.m, and said in its press release that crews located the hiker below the Grandad Bluff observation area. Fire crews took the patient from the steep hillside to one...
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt and is taken into custody after a crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday evening. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway resulting in the vehicle hitting a shed and then rolling over.
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested for burglary and theft in Westby, Wis. According to a media release by the Westby Police Department, on July 2 the Westby Police Department arrested 20-year-old Andrew Bechtel of Westby for burglary and theft. The Westby Police Department says in their media release...
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop where 18 LSD tablets were found. The vehicle was stopped in the 9000 block of County Rd. 5 NW. for speeding. A deputy smelled marijuana and then had probable cause to search the vehicle. It led to...
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Eyota man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court on Friday on felony charges connected to a traffic crash that injured his daughter, girlfriend, and another motorist. 37-year-old Jesse James Duncan faces a felony drug charge a felony criminal vehicular operation charge, two gross misdemeanor...
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. Deputies say 70-year-old James Misch of La Crosse was traveling on highway 33 last night. Just after 7pm, Misch lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and was ejected from the...
