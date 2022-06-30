ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in La Crosse metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Tomah, WI

What are the best things to do in Tomah, Wi for visitors and residents? If your next trip leads you to this beautiful but quiet city, here are some amazing activities to consider. Thinking about traveling to Tomah, WI? Well, you’re in for a treat as this is one of...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Association of recovering motorcyclists ride through Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 150 motorcyclists rode through Onalaska on Saturday to celebrate recovery. The Association of Recovering Motorcyclists, or ARM, is a group of clean and sober bikers who connect and support one another in addiction recovery. It is the world’s largest clean and sober motorcyclist association. Bruce Stumlin, who has been in the group for 36 years,...
ONALASKA, WI
chicagopopular.com

Plane crashes in La Crosse, occupant injured

La crosse, Washington (CP) — Whitman county tonight a plane has crashed on state route 26 near mile post. 104 near the town of la crosse washington state patrol and life flight at the scene one person was on that plane they sustained serious injuries no other details on their condition though have been given at this time wsp says.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
La Crosse, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Government
news8000.com

Monday, July 4th has been declared an Alert Day – Erik Dean

Good Morning! Hope everyone is enjoying the 4th of July weekend. If you have plans to head down to Riverfest, overall it’s shaping up to be another nice day. We do have a -small- rain chance in the forecast, but I wouldn’t cancel your outdoor plans by any means.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Coulee Region Humane Society asking people not to paint turtles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild. CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good. They say the shell of a turtle is a living part of its body, which means covering it with paint can block vitamin-packed rays of light from reaching the shell.
ONALASKA, WI
KIMT

Pilot in NE Iowa crashes plane after hitting barbed-wire fence, power line

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
DECORAH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker#Mn Metro
stevenspoint.news

Hanneman, Keller graduate from Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
STEVENS POINT, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One hospitalized after Grandad Bluff rescue

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is hospitalized after falling 40 feet and injuring himself near Grandad Bluff Friday evening. The La Crosse Fire Department received a call shortly before 9 p.m, and said in its press release that crews located the hiker below the Grandad Bluff observation area. Fire crews took the patient from the steep hillside to one...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt, taken into custody after crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt and is taken into custody after a crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday evening. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway resulting in the vehicle hitting a shed and then rolling over.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested for burglary and theft in Westby, Wis. According to a media release by the Westby Police Department, on July 2 the Westby Police Department arrested 20-year-old Andrew Bechtel of Westby for burglary and theft. The Westby Police Department says in their media release...
WESTBY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KCRG.com

Fatal accident leaves father dead in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
wiproud.com

Man pronounced dead at scene of crash on HWY. 33

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. Deputies say 70-year-old James Misch of La Crosse was traveling on highway 33 last night. Just after 7pm, Misch lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and was ejected from the...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy