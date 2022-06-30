Youth discover the Wizarding World of 4-H

412 Pleasant Street #3Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apt, in downtown Beloit, walking distance to campus, central air, gourmet kitchen including, new cabinets, quartz counters, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, SS appliances, etc. Many charming vintage features including pocket doors, refinished woodwork, ornamental fireplace, built in bookcases and hutch. Hardwood floors throughout, finished closets, plantation blinds on all windows. Flooded with sunlight, also has small private outdoor space off kitchen, and secured storage room in basement. Laundry and fitness room on premises. Easy street parking. Available June 1. Call or text Amy 312-961-7806.
Comments / 0