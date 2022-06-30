Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lynchburg metro area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The waitlists for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing are now closed. The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to very low income families. More than 1,200 public housing units in the Roanoke area are currently full. It comes as rent and housing prices across...
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - At Woods Farms in Franklin County, they’re busy stocking the farm stand for all your summer get-togethers, and just good eatin’ at your kitchen table. The summer growing season is in full swing, and Woods Farms is keeping the farm stand full of their summer staple -- peaches.
ROANOKE, Va. – People at English Gardens Apartments in Roanoke are scrambling to find a new place to live now that the deadline to vacate the property has come and gone. Friday, July 1, just one day after the scheduled move-out deadline, there was one resident packing up a moving truck, preparing to leave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – KDC/One, a beauty, personal care and home care corporation in Lynchburg, is slated to shut down by the end of 2023, a move that will affect hundreds of employees. We’re told the decision was made after a recent review and analysis of the Lynchburg site determined...
Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:. They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is back for this Fourth of July weekend. This year, organizers are making sure if you’re staying home for the Fourth of July weekend, the Salem Fair is one way to have a great staycation. The Fourth of July is a busy...
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
A cautionary tale about the dangers of today’s heat – a 78-year-old man passed out while waiting in line at a BBQ restaurant today in Roanoke. Luckily, among those waiting in line at Mama Jean’s BBQ off Sandford Avenue around the Tower’s Mall area were several nurses who aided the man until an ambulance could arrive. No update on his condition. Make sure you have plenty of water and over-exposing yourself to the heat – regardless of your age.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked off traffic on Williamson Road on Monday. Police say it happened at the 6700 block of Williamson Road on Monday, July 4 just after 1:30 p.m. When police arrived they found a motorcycle that was involved in the crash and they say one group is in critical condition.
ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park welcomed Independence Day with a family-fun weekend. Dressed in red, white and blue, hundreds of people celebrated the 4th of July with some family time. While children tired themselves out on bouncy houses, cornhole attracted family competition. LaMonteah Oliver,15, said...
The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue – (UPDATED as of 9:00 a.m. on July 2, 2022) There are a couple of corrections to the original news release: The buildings affected by this fire are two-story buildings not three story as previously stated. There are now at least three cats that have died in the fire. The first fire engine from Vinton arrived within four minutes of the call.
ROANOKE, Va. – As expected, scattered showers and storms developed in Saturday’s heat and humidity. Those storms produced heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and hail. I think the threats from today’s storms will be slightly different. We’re mainly looking at localized flooding and lightning today. The...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors who were affected by the fire. Many local shops donated food, lemonade, and water for the crews working to extinguish and clean the area. The Charles R. Hill Community Center is collecting donations to help the people who lost their belongings in the fire. Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says they are accepting food, clothing, and money for the families who’ve been affected.
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County announced a Habitat House Build at 54 Bland Avenue in Rocky Mount. Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground Saturday, June 4, with the future homeowner Margie Jean Simmons. Mayor Steve Angle, Town Manager Robert Wood and numerous council members were in attendance. After a short ceremony, Simmons was able to “turn the dirt” for her new home.
