Lynchburg, VA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lynchburg metro area

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 1

 

WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms ready for a busy summer season

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - At Woods Farms in Franklin County, they’re busy stocking the farm stand for all your summer get-togethers, and just good eatin’ at your kitchen table. The summer growing season is in full swing, and Woods Farms is keeping the farm stand full of their summer staple -- peaches.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

July 4 Fireworks in Danville: The Time, The Place, and The Road Closures (Keep Dogs Indoors Tonight)

Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:. They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 4-8

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Heat likely factor after man faints in BBQ line

A cautionary tale about the dangers of today’s heat – a 78-year-old man passed out while waiting in line at a BBQ restaurant today in Roanoke. Luckily, among those waiting in line at Mama Jean’s BBQ off Sandford Avenue around the Tower’s Mall area were several nurses who aided the man until an ambulance could arrive. No update on his condition. Make sure you have plenty of water and over-exposing yourself to the heat – regardless of your age.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $1.5 million in damage due to Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two-vehicle crash cleared on Williamson Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked off traffic on Williamson Road on Monday. Police say it happened at the 6700 block of Williamson Road on Monday, July 4 just after 1:30 p.m. When police arrived they found a motorcycle that was involved in the crash and they say one group is in critical condition.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families welcome 4th of July at Freedom First Festival in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park welcomed Independence Day with a family-fun weekend. Dressed in red, white and blue, hundreds of people celebrated the 4th of July with some family time. While children tired themselves out on bouncy houses, cornhole attracted family competition. LaMonteah Oliver,15, said...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Multiple apartments affected, people displaced after Vinton fire

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue – (UPDATED as of 9:00 a.m. on July 2, 2022) There are a couple of corrections to the original news release: The buildings affected by this fire are two-story buildings not three story as previously stated. There are now at least three cats that have died in the fire. The first fire engine from Vinton arrived within four minutes of the call.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

More storms in the forecast Sunday, but the 4th is looking drier!

ROANOKE, Va. – As expected, scattered showers and storms developed in Saturday’s heat and humidity. Those storms produced heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and hail. I think the threats from today’s storms will be slightly different. We’re mainly looking at localized flooding and lightning today. The...
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community comes together to help families affected by fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors who were affected by the fire. Many local shops donated food, lemonade, and water for the crews working to extinguish and clean the area. The Charles R. Hill Community Center is collecting donations to help the people who lost their belongings in the fire. Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says they are accepting food, clothing, and money for the families who’ve been affected.
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Habitat House Build in Rocky Mount announced

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County announced a Habitat House Build at 54 Bland Avenue in Rocky Mount. Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground Saturday, June 4, with the future homeowner Margie Jean Simmons. Mayor Steve Angle, Town Manager Robert Wood and numerous council members were in attendance. After a short ceremony, Simmons was able to “turn the dirt” for her new home.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

