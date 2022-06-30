Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norfolk metro area

JAMES CITY-A new store at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road is aiming to bring a little African culture to Greater Williamsburg. Malick Cisse, a native of Senegal in West Africa, and his wife, Tania, opened the Roots and Culture Palace in the shopping complex earlier this spring. It’s the second location of the store for the couple, who also have a shop in Newport News.

