Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norfolk metro area

YORK-A residential community in Greater Williamsburg has recently been sold. On June 29, Berkadia announced the sale of The Bend at Arbordale on Bulifants Boulevard near the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Bend at Arbordale is a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This Independence Day weekend celebration brought in a rush the Virginia Beach Oceanfront hasn't frequently seen since the beginning of the pandemic. "We have multiple lots, multiple sizes and every one of them is full before noon," said Steven Salles, a parking lot attendant at 23rd Street.
July 1, 2022 – Carpet Cleaning of Portsmouth, VA. and David Johnson are pleased to announce that Carpet Cleaning of Portsmouth is now offering a full menu of services for the Portsmouth area of Virginia. The Portsmouth, Va. based company will offer Residential Carpet Cleaning, Commercial Carpet Cleaning as...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Oceanfront is packed this July 4th. With classic summer weather temperatures in the high 80s and low risk for rip tides, locals and visitors are out doing everything from swimming to surfing, fishing, and parasailing. Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service,...
Sweet corn season is here, and despite persistent dry, hot weather, Virginia farmers are expecting a plentiful harvest. “For a lot of people, there’s nothing better than fresh-picked sweet corn,” said Mike Cullipher, a Virginia Beach produce farmer. “Whether you’re making it for a meal in the house...
JAMES CITY-A new store at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road is aiming to bring a little African culture to Greater Williamsburg. Malick Cisse, a native of Senegal in West Africa, and his wife, Tania, opened the Roots and Culture Palace in the shopping complex earlier this spring. It’s the second location of the store for the couple, who also have a shop in Newport News.
Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
NORFOLK, Va. — Driving across the Hampton Boulevard Bridge in Norfolk can get busy. Resident Lolita Albergottie said she jogs and drives across the bridge every day. Her ride will get a little hectic next week, though, as city crews plan to start a renovation project on the bridge.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It didn’t get too packed along the beach and boardwalk on Friday; however, locals and visitors shared their excitement while spending time by the water. "To get away, take a breather before I start teaching summer school," said Northern Virginia teacher Kisha Hawkins. “We...
